7 Signs You’re Falling Out Of Love In A Relationship

Falling Out Of Love Can Leave You Questioning Everything

Everyone knows that after you move past the “honeymoon phase,” the rose-colored glasses tend to fall off. It’s the natural progression of any romantic relationship. The excitement and novelty that once swept you off your feet start to fade, and reality settles in.

But what happens when it feels like the connection you once had is slipping away entirely? Falling out of love is completely different than just exiting the honeymoon phase and can leave you questioning the whole foundation of your relationship.

Here Are 7 Signs You’re Falling Out Of Love With Your Partner

It’s not always a sudden or dramatic change, either. Rather, over time, you may start to fixate on the negative traits or habits your partner has and find yourself unable to move past them anymore.

If you feel guilty about it, that’s totally normal, too, but you shouldn’t allow yourself to stay in a relationship that no longer makes you happy. So, here are seven signs that suggest you’re falling out of love and may need to move on.

1. You’ve Distanced Yourself, Emotionally And Physically

Think back to when you first started dating your partner. You probably loved being close to them, spending time with them, and spilling your feelings or thoughts on the world. So, one of the clearest signs you’re falling out of love is pulling away.

You might find yourself refusing to engage in deep conversations or avoiding the physical touch that you once craved. Plus, anything physical that does happen may feel more routine or disconnected than genuine and affectionate.

2. You Have More Arguments But Less Desire To Resolve Them

Fights happen in every relationship, no matter how happy two people are together. But when they become more frequent and less productive, something deeper might be the culprit.

Increasing arguments and a lack of effort in resolving them indicate you’re less emotionally invested in your relationship. Plus, you might even use conflicts as a way to create more distance.

3. You Criticize Your Partner Often

Similarly, when constant criticism begins to invade interactions with your partner, it’s a bad sign. Feelings of frustration might push you to attack your partner or judge them whenever they make a mistake instead of showing any compassion or working through issues together.

This behavior signals that your feelings toward your partner are shifting, and there’s a growing emotional divide between you two.

4. You Get The “Ick” From Behavior You Once Enjoyed

Do you now cringe and feel repulsed by your partner’s quirks or imperfections that you found charming or endearing at the start of your relationship? You’ve probably gotten the “ick.”

You might’ve used to love the way they laughed or called you pet names. Yet, you suddenly get annoyed, uncomfortable, or even disgusted by the same behavior now. If you can relate, it indicates you’re no longer viewing your partner through the same loving lens.

5. You’re Not Excited About The Future Of Your Relationship

When you’re in love, it’s natural to fantasize about making plans, sharing new experiences, and growing old with your partner. However, if the idea of spending the next year, let alone the rest of your life, with them no longer brings you any joy or excitement, it might be time to take a step back.

Your emotional connection may have weakened if the thought of long-term commitment now brings you anxiety or feels like a burden.

6. You Don’t Show Empathy Anymore

After noticing someone is going through a tough time, whether they had a bad day at work or are dealing with family issues, their partner will usually feel compassion and concern for their well-being. If you no longer feel empathetic toward your partner’s struggles, it may mean you’re emotionally disconnected.

Of course, it’s normal to have moments when you’re less compassionate, especially if you’re grappling with your own stress. Nonetheless, if the lack of empathy becomes a pattern, diminishing love could be the reason.

7. You Daydream About Single Life

Last but not least, fantasizing about being single and living life without your partner is a strong sign you’re no longer in love. You might be wondering if the grass is greener elsewhere and feeling envious of the freedom that comes with being single.

If you believe you’d be happier on your own, chances are your feelings have faded, and you may want to consider moving on.

