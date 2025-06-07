7 Signs Your Partner Is Seeing Someone Else

Cheating Is One Of The Biggest Relationship Betrayals, Yet It Impacts Countless Couples Every Single Day

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer. The sad truth is that even though nothing can really excuse infidelity, there are still plenty of circumstances that may push your partner to be unfaithful.

If there has been a lot of tension in your relationship, for instance, they might try to seek out affection and validation elsewhere.

Or, maybe they felt a natural attraction toward another person, and instead of leaving the temptation alone, they acted on it.

Here Are 7 Signs Your Partner Is Seeing Someone Else

And while some people display more “obvious” behavior when they’re cheating, others are more subtle, making it tough for you to realize what’s been going on behind your back.

To save you from the lies and long-term heartache, here are seven signs that your partner could actually be seeing someone else.

1. They’re Secretive About Their Phone

This is one of the most distinct indicators. Sure, you’d probably be hard-pressed to find an adult in 2025 who doesn’t keep their phone with them most of the time. Regardless, there are certain telltale habits that point to more than just digital device overuse.

For instance, does your partner take care not to leave their phone alone with you, even when they’re just going into another room?

Or, have they stopped letting you borrow it when you need to make a call, and even changed their password? These signs send a clear message that your partner is hiding something on their cell.

2. Your Partner Suddenly Has Random, New Hobbies

Maybe you’ve been with your partner for a while, and you’ve begged them to join a pickleball team with you, but they were never on board. Or, perhaps you’re really into cooking, yet they always refused to sign up for cooking classes as a couple.

But now, they’re suddenly interested in these same activities (and even worse, attending them without you). It’s possible that your partner has been influenced by an external force, and they’re actually participating in these activities with someone else instead of you.

3. They’re Now Unreliable

In a steady relationship, couples get to know each other’s schedules backward and forward. Plus, you might’ve consistently been able to depend on your partner to be there.

However, has your partner’s routine changed more recently? Are they always “working late” or “at the gym” out of the blue? On top of that, have they become less responsive when you try to check in and truly need them for something?

This is a clear sign that someone else could be pulling your partner’s attention away, pushing you down their list of priorities.

4. Affection Has Become Only Physical

Most people need both emotional and physical attachment to feel content in their relationships. So when your relationship starts to rely solely on the physical aspect, it’s a red flag.

Consider this: it’s possible that your partner is getting emotionally fulfilled elsewhere (or they just feel guilty). That’s why they’re having a hard time connecting with you on a deeper level anymore, and when you two are together nowadays, they only crave physical affection.

To be clear, this alone isn’t a sign of cheating. But it definitely suggests there’s a disconnect in your relationship, and maybe your partner has found someone else to satisfy their emotional needs.

5. You’re Kept Away From Their Plans And Friends

It’s normal for us to integrate our significant others into our personal friend groups, and at the start of your relationship, you were probably invited out with your partner’s social circle and kept in the loop about their plans.

Fast forward to today, and you’re regularly getting excluded from outings. Moreover, your partner is seemingly compartmentalizing their personal life away from you.

Unfortunately, this new pattern suggests that other people, like your partner’s friends, are aware of their cheating, and your partner is purposefully trying to keep you away to protect the secret.

6. You’re Receiving More Gifts

Gift-giving is a love language that’s actually a green flag when done consistently. But if your partner rarely brought home flowers or surprise presents and is now showering you with unexpected gifts, take it as a warning sign.

Most commonly, people do this because they feel guilty about their infidelity and try to overcompensate for the betrayal.

So, you have a right to raise an eyebrow when your partner randomly starts acting like Santa Claus for no apparent reason.

7. They Act Defensive When You Question Their Habit Changes

Finally, no matter what shifts you’ve noticed in your partner and overall relationship, it’s a major red flag if they get defensive about them.

Someone who doesn’t have anything to hide wouldn’t jump to defend themselves or even attack you for feeling weary about the changes in your relationship. Rather, they’d let you in, be willing to talk it out, and work to prove their faithfulness.

So, if your partner is quick to write off your concerns, say you’re overreacting, or even accuse you of stepping out of line, it’s safe to assume something is off.

