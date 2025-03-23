Her Boyfriend Freaked Out On Her For Wearing A Skirt To A Concert

Dmitry Tsvetkov - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

A TikToker who goes by the handle @ppboutabag is newly single after her now ex-boyfriend lost his temper over her wearing a skirt to a concert. They were staying the night at her grandparents’ house and were going to a concert the next day.

That night, he was playing video games and talking to his friends. He had also been drinking when he was socializing with her grandparents earlier.

She decided to try on the outfit she planned to wear to the concert. The outfit consisted of a cargo skirt with tights underneath, combat boots, and a white long-sleeved shirt. The skirt reached just above her knees.

When he saw her outfit, he immediately told her that she could not wear it to the concert and kept complaining about the length of the skirt.

She did not know how to respond, so she stayed silent and ignored him. Then, she changed her clothes and lay in bed.

As the night went on, he continued to get more and more drunk. He started bad-mouthing her to his friends, causing her to speak up and defend herself. He exploded with anger, calling her names and insulting her mother.

This all happened at one in the morning. Her grandparents had already gone to bed, and she didn’t want the yelling to wake them up.

As she got up from the bed to leave the room, he grabbed a pillow and slammed it hard into her face, making her fall backward.

She quietly scurried out of the room, and he followed her into the hallway. She managed to slip past him and lock herself in the bathroom.

Dmitry Tsvetkov – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Luckily, she had her phone, so she called her sister and her mom for help. When they arrived, her sister escorted her from the bathroom.

He followed them both outside while still yelling. Her sister screamed at him, while her mom joined in from the car.

Her sister went inside the house to pack up her stuff, leaving him standing outside as he talked to himself. Then, they drove away.

Her mom drove her back to her grandparents’ house at six in the morning. They got to witness her grandpa kicking him out of the house.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan