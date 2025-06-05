5 Of The Most Bitter Zodiac Signs

artmim - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Life Can Be Brutal, Unfair, And Unforgiving

enginakyurt – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer. Some people are able to roll with the punches, get past tough times, and overcome adversity, maintaining a positive attitude all the while.

Others hold on to every setback, grudge, and disappointment, which can infiltrate their personalities and leave them as harsh, sour shells of themselves.

Here Are 5 Of The Most Bitter Zodiac Signs

Anetta – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

When people do not let go of their pain, whether it’s from rejection, heartbreak, or jealousy, they can become terribly bitter and unable to see the good in any situation in life. Here are five of the most bitter signs in the zodiac.

1. Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

artmim – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Scorpios are hateful and vow to seek vengeance whenever they are wronged, which makes them the bitterest of zodiac signs.

They are extremely emotional and get deeply hurt by even the slightest insult or misfortune. They are also prone to holding on to grudges, so they never let go of negativity and make sure to share their bitterness with others whenever the opportunity presents itself.

2. Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

boomeart – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Nothing ever satisfies Virgos, so they are constantly disappointed by everyone around them. Their analytical nature means they are quick to spot flaws in themselves and others.

They can become sour and sullen when faced with repeated mistakes. No one can meet their high expectations, so they carry around bitterness and resentment longer than necessary, which prevents them from feeling true happiness.

3. Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Kseniia – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Aquarius believes that they never get anything they want because they are such natural failures at everything they do.

They are bitter and jealous of anyone who seems to have good fortune come their way with ease. However, most of the time, these other people’s luck was actually created themselves due to hard work and effort. Aquarius has no interest in anything positive and is content basking in their negativity.

4. Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Galina Zhigalova – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

In order to be happy, Aries needs everyone to agree with them all the time. When people disagree with them, they can’t understand why that is, and it makes them bitter.

Instead of trying to come to a compromise or figure out what went wrong, Aries would rather just be bitter about it.

5. Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

BGStock72 – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Capricorns are known for their discipline, ambition, and high standards. They are determined to become successful, so even the smallest setback can feel like a major disappointment to them.

They want to control everything, but since they can’t, they may start to hate their own existence. Instead of being grateful for what they do have, they only see what they lack and what they can’t have. Sometimes, even a big win won’t make up for the most trivial loss.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan