Her Husband’s On Her To Lose Weight After Giving Birth

For the last two years, this 24-year-old girl has been married to her 33-year-old husband, and sixteen weeks ago, she gave birth to their daughter.

Before she got pregnant, she was on the active side, but not as much as her husband, who is super into fitness.

That’s not really her cup of tea, but she went to Pilates on Sundays and ran twice a week since her doctor told her to work out. She weighed 120 pounds prior to her pregnancy, and she put on 40 pounds while carrying her baby.

As soon as she gave birth, she dropped 20 pounds, which her doctor reassured her was normal, and now she’s trying to lose those last 20 pounds.

“While my body looks different I don’t really care as I am just glad my baby is so healthy and perfect. However my husband started mentioning my weight at 2 weeks postpartum, literally,” she explained.

“He would say it and frame it in a way that was a “compliment” but it wasn’t. “Oh you look so good, you look like a mommy now.” Or “I wouldn’t guess it was a whole 20 lbs, maybe just 10 or so.”

“I just rolled my eyes and told him to stop, honestly I didn’t care. Those comments happened maybe twice a week so it was easy to forget.”

Her doctor advised her to refrain from exercise that would strain her for the 12 weeks after she had her daughter.

As soon as she hit that 12-week mark, her husband was all over her about going to the gym with him. He literally badgered her to work out.

She agreed to go to the gym with her husband to “make him happy,” and she did like having a moment to herself.

She’s four weeks into working out, and she’s lost about two pounds – that’s it. Her husband has accused her of eating too many snacks, and she’s told him that she has to make sure she’s eating enough since she’s feeding their baby.

“So that started an argument. He told me that I should go back to Pilates to “tighten” my tummy again,” she added.

“I told him I’d rather die than do that right now, TBH. He told me “fine then at least try harder”. I told him I am trying my absolute…hardest and “you don’t just magically lose weight in the gym.” He wholeheartedly disagrees with that and went on a tangent about how he loves me and my body for carrying our baby, but he wants me to still take care of myself for my health.”

“Whatever. I mean I get that sentiment, a lot of my postpartum appointments centered around my health as well but it more things like recovering, sleeping, and eating enough. Not working out.”

She’s left wondering if it was wrong of her to point out to her husband that she’s not going to lose weight overnight.

What do you think?

