Hermione’s Best Moments From Harry Potter Prove She’s The Heart, Brains And Backbone Of The Series

chrisdorney - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Hermione Granger is more than just the “brightest witch of her age.” She’s also the heart, brains, and backbone of the whole “Harry Potter” series.

Whether she’s mastering iconic spells like Wingardium Leviosa, outsmarting enemies, or saving her friends, Hermione never fails to showcase her intelligence, bravery, and loyalty.

That’s precisely why she’s such a fan-favorite. So, let’s take a trip down memory lane and revisit some of Hermione’s best moments.

Her Yule Ball Glow-Up

You probably remember Hermione best for her bushy hair and no-nonsense attitude when it came to her academics. But at the Yule Ball in “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire,” she stunned everyone (including Ron) by stepping out in a gorgeous pink gown.

It was a true glow-up moment that showed fans a side of Hermione they’d never seen before. But as she made her grand entrance into the Great Hall, she was on the arm of Viktor Krum instead of Ron, who didn’t ask Hermione to the ball himself.

Helping Ron Become Gryffindor’s Quidditch Keeper

While Hermione likes to follow the rules, she doesn’t mind breaking them when it’s the right thing to do.

During “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince,” viewers watched as Ron faced some stiff competition amidst the Gryffindor Quidditch tryouts. He was going up against Cormac McLaggen, and Hermione could sense Ron’s nerves.

So, she cast a Confundus Charm on Cormac, causing him to fumble a critical save. This helped Ron secure his spot as Gryffindor’s new keeper.

Saving Sirius Black & Buckbeak

In “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban,” Hermione was entrusted with a time-turner, one of the most powerful magical objects. It was originally given to her so she could attend extra classes, but the device wound up playing a pivotal role in a rescue.

When Sirius Black was wrongly accused and sentenced to the Dementor’s Kiss, Hermione and Harry used the time-turner to travel three hours in the past. This allowed them to not only save Sirius but also free Buckbeak, a hippogriff who was sentenced to be executed.

Founding Dumbledore’s Army

Harry might’ve been the face of Dumbledore’s Army, but Hermione was the mastermind behind the operation.

When Professor Umbridge banned students from practicing magic in lessons during “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix,” Hermione knew real training was necessary. Voldemort’s return was looming, and students at Hogwarts were left unprepared, so she took matters into her own hands.

She recruited members, secured a secret meeting spot, and convinced Harry to step up as their leader, creating a powerful underground movement that ensured students had the skills they needed to fight back when the time came.

Erasing Her Parents’ Memories To Protect Them

One of Hermione’s most heartbreaking and heroic moments came at the start of “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1.” With the Wizarding War escalating and Voldemort’s forces growing stronger, she knew that anyone connected to her was in danger.

This led Hermione to cast a powerful memory charm on her parents, which erased all traces of herself from their lives. She not only altered their memories but also gave them new identities, sending them to Australia with no recollection of their only daughter. Her ultimate sacrifice protected the people she loved at the cost of her own happiness.

Giving Harry A Shoulder To Cry On

Another touching moment in “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1” was when Hermione stood by Harry’s side as he visited his parents’ graves in Godric’s Hollow.

While hunting for Horcruxes, the pair made a stop at St. Jerome’s graveyard, where Harry finally stood before James and Lily Potter’s headstones. Amidst this emotional scene, Hermione didn’t try to fill the silence or offer reassurance.

She just stood beside Harry, gave him space to grieve, and put together a wreath of flowers.

When She Socked Draco Malfoy

Last but definitely not least, of all Hermione’s acts of wit and bravery in the series, few were as satisfying as the time she finally put Draco Malfoy in his place by punching him in the face.

Throughout their years at Hogwarts, Draco had been a bully, especially toward Hermione and her friends. However, what seemingly pushed Hermione over the edge was when Draco mocked Hagrid about Buckbeak’s execution in “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.”

That was her last straw. Hermione balled up her fist and socked him in the nose. It’s safe to say that fans everywhere were left in awe.

