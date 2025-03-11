She Wants To Coat Her Bathroom Towel With Honey To Get Her Husband To Stop Using It

neonshot - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Live with your partner long enough and you’re bound to get irritated about something they do (or don’t do). This 29-year-old woman has spent the last eight years married to her 30-year-old husband, and after all this time together, she definitely goes crazy over some things that he does.

That being said, she still adores her husband, as annoying as he can be. One thing he does is he constantly uses her bathroom towel after he showers, and when he’s finished, he puts it on the floor like a bath mat so he doesn’t slide on the floor.

She hangs her towel back up so it can dry, and since her husband throws it on the floor, it stays damp, which drives her insane.

“After numerous times getting out of the shower only to find no towel on the rack, I finally (and kindly) asked him to stop using my towel,” she explained.

“He got super defensive. I told him I was getting tired of having to trot through the carpet and into the hallway, [with no clothes] and cold, to grab a towel after my shower. He told me I was being unreasonable and that the answer to my concern is for me to “check that my towel is there” before I shower.”

That infuriated her, as, in her opinion, the ideal solution is for her husband to make sure that he has a towel before swiping hers.

Her husband feels she’s getting on his case about nothing serious, but she thinks he’s behaving like a complete kid.

She would like to stoop to a childish level to get her husband to quit taking her towel once and for all, since she can’t reason with him.

“My solution is to prank my husband. He hates being sticky. I planned on putting honey all in the inside of “my” towel and hanging it up to hide the stickiness from him,” she continued.

“When he goes to dry himself off, he’d instantly get sticky. However, this could obviously backfire and make me look like I am overreacting.”

“So, what do we think? Fight fire with fire, or just start getting a new towel every shower? (I don’t think he’s going to stop using mine).”

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski