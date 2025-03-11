His Girlfriend Threw Out The Dinner He Made, So He Only Ordered Takeout For Himself And His Daughter

Yesterday evening, this man tried to do something nice and cooked dinner for his girlfriend. He admits he’s not the best chef, so dinner was not that great.

But, it was edible, and he put a lot of effort into trying to make the meal lovely. The ingredients he used were on the pricier side, and he spent nearly the whole day putting everything together.

When his girlfriend arrived home from work, he had dinner all ready for her. His girlfriend was happy to see that he even set the table.

“When she first took a bite of the food, however, she had this bad look on her face,” he explained. “I asked her what was wrong, and she said that it was too salty.”

“I said sorry but she continued to eat still. The more she ate though, the more she started making worse and worse faces.”

“I told her she didn’t need to eat anymore, but she insisted she did. But after she said that, and took one more bite, she spit it out onto the plate. I asked if she was okay, and she said she was fine, but that the food was terrible. She then proceeded to grab her plate and throw it in the trash.”

His girlfriend tossed all of the food, so there was none left. He and his girlfriend then got into a fight over what she did, and his girlfriend left the house.

It was just him and his daughter, so he ordered takeout. He was starving, as was his daughter, and he didn’t order anything for his girlfriend to eat after what she did.

His girlfriend got back after the food got to their house, and she was furious when she saw the fast food that he had ordered.

She demanded to know where her food was, but he mentioned she hadn’t asked him to order anything. His girlfriend argued that he should have bought something for her, or called to let her know he was going to do that.

“We got into another argument, until she left the house again, this time to go with her friend to go and eat,” he continued.

“Since then we haven’t talked much. It’s like that often now, between me and my girlfriend. But this time, I just feel so, like frustrated. She didn’t say but was my cooking that bad?”

“If it was, she didn’t need to just toss it all out. However, I regret not ordering my girlfriend food, and it just made the whole situation worse. If I did, we would probably be on better terms right now.”

What advice do you have for him?

