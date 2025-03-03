His Dad’s Asking Him To Give Up His Inheritance To Pay For His Sick Stepsibling

carballo - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Two years ago, this 19-year-old guy received an inheritance from his dad’s parents. His grandparents put this money in a trust so that it could not be accessed by anyone except for him.

His grandparents didn’t want his dad to be able to get his hands on the cash, and he was not able to touch it himself until he celebrated his 19th birthday.

“I was the primary beneficiary and they left my father the lowest amount they could that would also prevent him from contesting their will,” he explained.

“I haven’t lived with my father in 5 years. When he met his wife he gave me two choices. Either agree to treat them all as family from day one and embrace her two kids, who were really young when they met, and accept she’ll be the mom in the house and it makes her my mom too or I can get…out of his house and stop sponging off him.”

He then went to live with his mom’s parents, as his mom passed away when he was six-years-old. His parents were not in a relationship prior to his mom’s passing, and his mom was his primary caregiver.

His dad got to see him on the weekends, and then he went to live with his dad after losing his mom. His dad always treated him like he was resentful of him being born.

Due to how his dad treated him, he never made an effort to get to know his new family. He has no bond with his dad’s new wife or any of her kids.

So when his dad contacted him a few months ago to ask for some of his inheritance money in order to pay for his sick stepsibling, he was shocked. His dad wanted $40,000 to send his stepsibling to Germany or Switzerland to receive treatment.

“Apparently this is a condition the kid always had but gets worse and doesn’t have many treatment options yet. But they have this one which is something,” he added.

carballo – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“Honestly I thought I’d blocked him on my socials so the DM was a surprise. I said no and I blocked him and carried on. But then he texted me and I wondered how he got my number since I changed mine after I moved in with my grandparents. But he had my paternal grandparents phones and he found my number on them.”

He responded to his dad to leave him alone and that he would not give him anything. His dad kept on texting him and sent him a link to the fundraiser he started for the kid that was getting no traction.

He blocked his dad, and then his uncle contacted him, asking if he would consider essentially giving his dad a loan that he would be on the hook to pay back, with interest.

He still declined to help, and his uncle tried to guilt-trip him by stating he could potentially save his stepsibling’s life.

“But I guess it made me think a bit. I don’t feel guilty. Just reflective. Because I could give the 40k and I’m choosing not to,” he continued.

Do you think he should share his inheritance to help pay for his stepsibling’s treatment?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Pictured above is a second screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski