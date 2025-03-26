She Disappeared One Night After Going To A Party

In 2023, Anastasia “Stasia” Ferreira was a 19-year-old known for her big heart and adventurous spirit. She lived in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and was only just beginning her young adult life.

Yet, in March of that year, Anastasia disappeared without a trace. She has now remained missing for over two years, and her loved ones are disgruntled by the lack of answers.

“It doesn’t feel real. It seems like a dream. It honestly feels like a dream. I don’t feel like it’s been that long,” said her mother, Natalie Padilla, in June 2024.

On the night of March 15, 2023, Anastasia reportedly went to a party on Charleston Street. Then, after an argument occurred, she was supposedly asked to leave.

The 19-year-old’s phone pinged for the final time the following day, March 16, 2023, at 8011 Central Avenue Northeast. Her social media accounts subsequently went silent, and no one has seen or heard from her since.

According to Anastasia’s family, they didn’t find out about the location of Anastasia’s last phone ping until almost one year later. The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) has reportedly remained tight-lipped about the rest of the investigation, to Natalie’s dismay.

In June 2024, APD Deputy Chief George Vega detailed why families weren’t told more about the investigations of their missing loved ones.

“When you look at missing person cases, it’s not necessarily a crime to go missing. And so there are a lot of different things that these detectives are having to look at,” he explained.

“They’re going through all their checklists and trying to determine where the person is, and then they either reach a fork in the road where this person wants to be found, does not want to be found, or if this person is endangered.”

Facebook – pictured above is Anastasia

Former APD Commander Paul Szych echoed Vega’s sentiment at the time, saying, “It’s every parent’s worst nightmare, but the reality still is that’s just a fact when it comes to law enforcement involvement in these roles and in these investigations.”

In the wake of Anastasia’s disappearance, her family began scouring the streets of Albuquerque in search of clues. Their dedication to finding answers still hasn’t dwindled.

Natalia was reportedly told by the police in 2024 that, unless they received more information, her daughter’s case would soon be considered cold. Anastasia’s family bolstered their efforts by handing out over 500 flyers from Belen to Santa Fe.

A Facebook page entitled “Find Anastasia Ferriera” has also been created to continue raising awareness about her case. Additionally, a GoFundMe campaign was organized on Natalie’s behalf so she could further the investigation with the help of outside resources.

“The current investigation by law enforcement is not progressing, and we are raising money to fund other resources and present initiatives to locate Anastasia. Every dollar will be used to cover expenses for a private investigator, printing of flyers, and any other resources and expenses to continue the search,” wrote Natalie on the campaign, which was shared on Facebook in September 2024.

“Anastasia is only 19 years old and still has a lot of life ahead of her. We love her and miss her more than anyone can imagine, and we just want her home safely.”

The fundraiser, which has a goal of $25,000, has raised just over $19,500. Natalie stated that her daughter always remained active on social media and in touch with her family members. So, Anastasia falling out of contact and her social media going dormant was a “major sign that something was wrong.” The final text the 19-year-old sent to her mother read, “I love you.”

“She loves animals, she loves to draw, she loves spending time with us, going out to eat, getting ready, she loved getting ready and putting on makeup,” Natalie remembered.

“It’s a nightmare. Every day, I wake up, and I literally want to die. She’s my only child, and she’s my everything. I can’t be without her.”

Anastasia, who also went by the nickname “Karma,” is four foot nine, weighs 100 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo of the number “505” on one forearm and a tattoo of the phrase “till death do us part” on her other forearm. Anastasia would be 21 years old today.

“If anyone knows anything, even if you think the tip is not important, it could be important to our case. We do have a lot of stuff that we have to put together to get all the pieces to fit together, but that tip might be the reason that we solve this case,” said Deputy Commander Andrew Jaramillo this past February.

Anyone with information regarding her disappearance is urged to contact the Albuquerque Police Department at (505) 768-2020.

