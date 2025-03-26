Shackles Used On Ancient Egyptian Slaves In A Gold Mine Were Uncovered By Archaeologists

Pius Lee - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

More than 20 sites in Egypt have been excavated by the French Archaeological Mission since 1994. Excavations were mainly conducted at Roman forts and Ptolemaic mining sites.

Egypt has a long history of gold mining, as the region was rich with natural resources. Historically, Egyptian gold has been highly sought after, especially in the Eastern Desert. Gold mining first peaked during the New Kingdom, and then again in the Hellenistic period.

In the Ptolemaic period, nearly 40 mines were opened. The Ptolemaic period was particularly known for its rise in gold mining.

At that time, the precious metal was needed to fund construction projects and campaigns across the Mediterranean, reflecting wealth and power.

During Egypt’s Ptolemaic period, some of the workers at a gold mine were used as forced labor, according to iron shackles found at a site in Ghozza, Egypt. The Ptolemaic period came about after the country was conquered by Alexander the Great in 332 B.C.

For many years, researchers have been excavating mining sites in the area, starting with Samut North in 2014 to 2015.

In more recent years, research efforts have been focused on Ghozza. There, two major occupation phases at the mine during the late 3rd century were discovered.

The first occupational period resembled a village. It contained houses, baths, and administrative buildings, suggesting that workers were paid and lived relatively decent lives. Mining techniques involved processing ore with hand grinding stones.

However, the second occupational period was not so pleasant. Evidence of markings on pottery shards at the site provided a record of daily activities, showing that some workers were paid during this time, but others were not.

Pius Lee – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

A couple of years ago, in January 2023, some heavy iron shackles were uncovered near the remnants of a structure that once served as a storage facility that was also used to repair metal objects.

The research team found two sets of iron shackles, which strongly indicate that they were used to carry out forced labor.

The first set consisted of seven-foot rings and two articulated links. The second set included two ring fragments and four links. The shackles were not meant to restrain animals, as rope ties were usually used for that purpose.

Workers would’ve worn the shackles around the ankles, causing them to move slowly and feel exhausted due to their weight. They could not have been removed without assistance.

The presence of forced labor at the site was not a surprise because it has been mentioned in multiple historical texts. But it was not clear if the shackled workers were enslaved people, criminals, or prisoners of war.

Overall, the recent excavations at Ghozza have revealed the harsh realities of mining during ancient Egyptian times. At least part of the workforce was made up of forced labor, demonstrating that gold came at a significant cost.

The study was published in the journal Antiquity.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan