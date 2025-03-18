She Got Into An Argument About Song Lyrics While On A First Date With A Guy

Have you ever been on a first date with someone where you got into an argument with them about a topic? I certainly have been on dates with guys who said some inflammatory things, but since I hate confrontation, I have forever avoided a fight.

A girl named Brooklyn who goes by @brooklyn.everett on TikTok, has been on a date where she argued with a guy about something pretty ridiculous.

The first and only man Brooklyn met on a dating app ruined their date after they started disagreeing about song lyrics, of all things.

It wasn’t her fault though that this man was looking to pick a fight about something so trivial. Also, as they say, you should take care when choosing your battles.

“So me and this guy, we go out to dinner, everything’s fine, and then we go to the Santa Monica pier,” Brooklyn explained in her video.

As they were walking, they began chatting about relationships in general, and Brooklyn brought up song lyrics from the rapper 21 Savage that she likes.

Brooklyn called out the lyrics, “I’d rather have loyalty than love” and “You can love or hate me and still have my back,” from the song Ball w/o You.

Instantly, Brooklyn’s date made it known that he was not on her side when it came to what 21 Savage was rapping about in that specific track.

“He then proceeded to try to argue with me about these lyrics and the meaning behind it and how that can’t be true,” Brooklyn added.

“And you know, your girl knew just from that, that I was going to have a ball without him. And you know I have not going on a dating app since.”

Do you think she should give dating apps a second chance after her bad date, or is she right to stay away from them for fear of meeting another man looking to fight about song lyrics?

