She Was Killed By A Stray Bullet At Work, And Alleged Gang Members Were Just Charged With Her Murder

GBI - pictured above is Brianna

Brianna Long of Dallas, Texas, was a 21-year-old Valdosta State University student studying dental hygiene. Yet, on October 29, 2023, she was killed by a stray bullet at work.

Early that morning, Brianna had been finishing her shift at The Pier Bar in Georgia when a shooting occurred at approximately 2:30 a.m. A gun was fired outside the bar, and she was struck by a bullet.

A second employee at the bar was also shot, according to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) press release, and he reportedly recovered. However, after Brianna was transported to the hospital, she died due to her injuries.

The Remerton Police Department requested that the Valdosta Police Department Crime Scene Unit process the scene that same morning.

Then, the Remerton Police Department and the GBI began tirelessly searching for answers for Brianna’s family.

“We have tried to show them, and I think they understand that we’re sparing no resource and we are pouring everything we have into this case,” said GBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Zach Johnson.

Now, nearly a year and a half later, authorities have arrested and charged two men, 23-year-old Tsion Clayton and 21-year-old Kimone Green, both of whom are from Lowndes County, Georgia. They are each facing one count of malice murder in connection to Brianna’s death.

“Agents believe the men were in Remerton, Georgia, on October 29, 2023, looking for another person related to an ongoing gang dispute. Additional charges are expected in this case as it moves forward,” the GBI press release states.

The men are already in custody for separate unrelated cases, with one being held in Georgia and the other in Florida.

GBI – pictured above is Brianna

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“It’s really been a team effort that consists of our agents, local investigators, local officers that are familiar with the area, our intel analysts that have intake and capabilities to organize and structure the large amount of information on a case like this,” Johnson detailed.

The latest development in Brianna’s case has brought some relief to her loved ones, who haven’t stopped pursuing justice since her death.

“Please keep praying for our families; we’re going through an extremely difficult time, and there’s still a long road ahead of us,” said her mother, Brandi Spinks.

Brianna is remembered as a popular young woman with the “unparalleled ability to light up a room.”

“With her infectious laughter and genuine personality, she never met a stranger. Her genuine compassion and empathy endeared her to countless individuals, leaving an indelible mark on their lives,” her obituary reads.

The former Paulding County High School star soccer player had dreams of becoming a dental hygienist and was pursuing her degree at Valdosta State University.

Her case is still “active and ongoing,” per the GBI. Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the GBI Thomasville Office at 229-225-4090 or submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-597-TIPS.

You can read more from the GBI on Brianna’s case here.

Katharina Buczek By Katharina Buczek graduated from Stony Brook University with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Digital Arts. Specializing ... More about Katharina Buczek