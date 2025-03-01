Her Mom’s Washing Machine Burst Into Flames One Night, And Her Dogs Alerted Them To The Danger

One night, TikToker Savannah (@vacaanah_g) was at her mother’s house when the dogs started barking wildly out of nowhere.

When her mother went to see what was going on, she saw that the laundry room was on fire. Her LG washing machine had somehow burst into flames.

Savannah posted a video of the damage after the firefighters put out the flames. Fortunately, they were able to stop the fire before it reached the rest of the house.

The once-white walls were black from smoke, and the washing machine and dryer were charred. So, what exactly caused this unexpected fiery inferno?

The firefighters determined that the cause of the fire could be the capacitor in the washing machine. Even when the machine is off, the capacitor can stay on and cause a shortage.

A capacitor is similar to a battery and stores electric energy. When the machine’s motor starts up, it releases the energy.

These devices are used in many home appliances, such as washing machines, refrigerators, and TVs. The main causes of appliance fires are malfunctioning capacitors. If a washing machine seems to be acting up, the capacitor may be the issue.

In the comments section, many TikTok users expressed their gratitude that no one got hurt in the fire. They also shared similar incidents they had experienced.

Apparently, common household appliances have a tendency to light themselves on fire.

“My Frigidaire dishwasher caught fire this week. What is going on??” commented one user.

“I literally can’t believe this because I just put my LG sensitive loader outside and it has burn marks in between the washer and dryer,” stated another.

“Mine just blew up, too! Also an LG. We caught it quickly, so the only thing that happened was burned plastic and a flooded hall,” wrote a third.

In a follow-up video, Savannah announced that they had caught LG’s attention due to all the audience engagement with the initial video.

The electronics and home appliances company sent out a fire investigator and a claims adjuster to Savannah’s mom’s house so they could get started on the process of getting her a new washing machine.

