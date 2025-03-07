She Was Killed On A London Street One Evening And Although A Man Tried To Chase Down Her Killer, Her Murder Is Still Unsolved

It has been nearly 32 years since a London businesswoman was brutally stabbed to death during her commute, and authorities still have not identified her killer.

In 1993, Jean Bradley was 47 years old and working for an American firm that specializes in helping businesses relocate to new premises. Previously, she was a British Airways stewardess who reportedly worked on the Queen’s Flight.

She lived with Nick Osborne, her partner of 21 years, in Crowthorne, Berkshire, and they intended to tie the knot.

“My life revolved around her. I am totally, utterly shocked. I can’t think of any reason why anyone should do this,” he said following Jean’s murder.

Leading up to her slaying, Jean was reportedly concerned about the safety of her BMW on her commuting route. She typically left her vehicle at Carbery Avenue and took the subway to Central London.

So, she and Nick visited Acton to survey the streets near the subway station and ensure her car wouldn’t sustain any damage or be stolen while parked there during the day.

Yet, on March 25, 1993, Jean was killed during what was supposed to be a routine commute home from work. That day, Nick, who was a history teacher, had been going to Rome for a school trip. Meanwhile, Jean traveled to Carbery Avenue in the morning and parked her car as usual.

At the end of the day, Jean took the subway and left Acton Town station at about 7:20 p.m. She picked up a few items at a local shop prior to approaching her parked car.

Jean managed to put her bag in the back seat before a man attacked her at 7:30 p.m. The encounter lasted mere seconds, but she was stabbed several times.

She began screaming, which was overheard by neighbors, and a carpenter driving by witnessed the attack. The carpenter hopped out of his van and started yelling at the man, who fled.

Jean’s killer was spotted by two more witnesses, a mother and son duo, as the carpenter attempted to confront him. However, the killer was holding a black bag with something stiff inside and looked like he was going to attack again.

The carpenter shouted at the mother to call the police and proceeded to chase the killer down Gunnersbury Lane. The pursuit lasted for approximately one mile before the carpenter got held up by a passing car and lost sight of the man.

While the killer fled, Jean collapsed in the street and was ultimately pronounced dead. She’d suffered eight stab wounds, inflicted with an eight-inch blade that was believed to be a carving knife or butcher’s knife.

A different witness last saw Jean’s murderer pacing in a doorway close to Ragley Close. Then, he reportedly ran onto Acton High Street and continued clutching the black bag.

The killer was described as being a tall, white male in his late thirties or early forties with a large nose and gaunt features. He was pale and had at least two days’ worth of beard stubble. He was wearing a gray overcoat and a fisherman’s hat.

After the Metropolitan Police launched an investigation, they recovered a piece of plastic from the scene. It’s thought to have belonged to the black bag the killer was clutching.

The bag, which had the brand name “Narcissus,” featured a floral pattern. Authorities were able to trace it back to an Ayrshire-based manufacturing company and asked anyone, especially traders, who were familiar with the bag to come forward.

As months passed by, the police looked into 400 potential suspects, but their efforts proved unfruitful. A 38-year-old Northolt man was also arrested and charged with murdering Jean, but his alibi proved that he was at his Chiswick home at the time.

Jean’s employer offered a reward of over $25,000 for information that resulted in the killer’s conviction, too. Still, this effort resulted in no further leads.

So, despite appealing to the public for help and investigating hundreds of suspects, the Metropolitan Police have failed to solve Jean’s case.

Given the lack of tips, it’s theorized the killer was a loner who didn’t know Jean. There’s no clear motive, either, and he’s managed to evade consequences for over three decades.

Jean is remembered as a “dedicated professional woman,” and anyone with information regarding her case is urged to contact the Metropolitan Police.

