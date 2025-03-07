He Walked Out Of A Date After The Girl Insulted His Children

Last month, this 26-year-old man met a 25-year-old girl named Hope through a gaming group he goes to. He talked about being divorced in the gaming group, so Hope was aware of his past.

Not only that, but he brought up his children on multiple occasions, who are three and five. He and Hope talked a lot, and eventually, he asked her out on a first date, as he found himself catching feelings for her.

Regarding his kids, he splits custody of them with his ex-wife. He gets his daughters on Wednesdays and Thursdays, as well as alternating weekends.

For some reason, it seems that it never registered with Hope that he’s a dad, despite addressing that in their gaming group.

On Sunday, he invited Hope out on a date, and they went to trivia night at a bar. Prior to the date, he dropped his daughters off with his ex.

“I said something about it while we were ordering drinks, and Hope acted offended,” he explained. “She said she didn’t want kids (fine) and never wanted to see or hear about mine. That’s okay with me, not everybody likes kids.”

Then, Hope began referring to his daughters with really inappropriate terms. He very politely asked Hope to cut it out, before stating he would get up and walk out if she refused to quit.

Hope didn’t heed his warning, and instead, she continued to call his kids mean names. So, that was it, he was done with Hope.

“I told her I was ready to go, and I canceled my drink and went home. We haven’t talked since and it [has] been almost a week,” he added.

He’s left wondering if it was wrong of him to literally walk out of his date after Hope wouldn’t let up with using rude terms for his daughters.

What do you think?

