She Went Missing Under Mysterious Circumstances While Escaping A Dangerous Relationship

Facebook - pictured above is Charissa

Charissa Caster, a 32-year-old from Seattle, Washington, went missing under mysterious circumstances while escaping domestic violence in July 2024. Her disappearance remains unsolved and continues to baffle her loved ones.

Shortly before Charissa went missing on July 18 that year, she had broken up with her boyfriend, who was allegedly abusive.

According to a friend who wrote about Charissa’s case on Medium.com, Charissa had shown up at her home “covered in bruises, dirt, twigs, and with only what she could grab to pile into her car.”

The 32-year-old, who worked as a psych nurse and had bipolar disorder, supposedly claimed she needed “a reality check” regarding her relationship. Charissa’s friend reportedly confirmed that it was abusive.

“When she arrived at my home, she had been abused so much that she mentally was not there,” her friend wrote.

“Charissa had endured so much abuse that when she got to me, she was there physically but mentally lost. I had seen her in many states over the time of our friendship, but this wasn’t her. While she is bipolar, this was bipolar psychosis brought on by enduring prolonged daily abuse. He pushed her to that point.”

While Charissa stayed at her friend’s home, she visited the hospital to have a SANE kit performed. She was also reportedly set up with a social worker, a therapist, and medications.

Then, Charissa left her friend’s residence to go camping with someone named Jayden, but what exactly happened to her afterward remains an unsolved puzzle.

First, her personal items were found scattered around an Edmonds, Washington, roadside, and Charissa’s family was notified. Her car, a bright blue Honda CR-V, was subsequently discovered abandoned about 50 miles away in Sequim, Washington, a few days later.

Facebook – pictured above is Charissa

Surveillance cameras captured footage of Charissa picking flowers in the region. This marked the last time she was seen, and even though her loved ones searched the area, no further clues of her whereabouts have been found.

In the wake of her disappearance, Charissa’s loved ones created a group chat to retrace her steps, revealing a dark web of circumstances she’d been grappling with leading up to the day she vanished.

Charissa had reportedly spoken to multiple people about the alleged abuse she’d endured and made a significant life switch by changing her name to Hazel Grace Caster. Additionally, she’d been struggling with her mental health.

These facts, coupled with the lack of evidence, make solving her case even more difficult. It’s unknown if Charissa left on her own due to her mental health issues, wanted to start fresh, or if she was a victim of foul play.

According to her friend, who penned the story about her case on Medium.com, Charissa was a deeply spiritual person who had “a gift” when it came to connecting with other people and “bringing out joy and childlike wonder with anyone she came in contact with.”

Most recently, on February 20, another acquaintance of Charissa’s, Lauren Bobbitt, posted in the Facebook group “Missing People in Washington State.” She detailed how, the last time they spoke, Charissa was having a “mental health crisis.”

“And none of her friends and family have heard from her since, which is extremely unusual,” Lauren wrote.

“The police have opened up a missing person’s case, but as far as we are aware, have not searched for her and appear to have dropped the case. Possible sightings of her in Port Townsend.”

Charissa is about five foot seven and has brown hair. She goes by the name Hazel Grace. Anyone with information regarding her case is urged to contact the Edmonds Police Department at (425) 771-0200.

