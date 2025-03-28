She Called Another Mom Fat After Her Own Appearance Was Insulted In Front Of Other Parents

This woman is in her 30s, and she has a daughter who is currently in the fifth grade. If you want to pick your child up from the school her daughter goes to, you have to walk inside the building and form a line outside the classrooms.

When she goes to pick her daughter up from school, she does chit-chat with the other parents who are waiting in line along with her.

Her daughter has been in that exact school since she began kindergarten, and so, she’s gotten friendly with some of the other moms.

“There is one woman, let’s call her Brandy, who has never really been friendly with me; her daughter and mine aren’t very close either,” she explained.

“However, Brandy is very close with another mom I consider to be my friend. So I see her around often at birthday parties and such, and I’ve always gotten a very mean girl vibe from her.”

Where they live, the weather has been moving into more like temperatures, and it reached over 90 degrees yesterday.

Since it was so sweltering outside, she had shorts on when she went to pick her daughter up. Brandy was there too.

Now, she says that Brandy is honestly a large woman, and she’s pretty pale, in terms of their appearance. She literally cannot tan, so her legs are pasty white.

“While I was waiting in line, making small talk, up walks Brandy. She looks at me and says very loudly and rudely, “Wow, you’re really pale! And started laughing,” she added.

“Now I know I’m super pale, and if she had said it in a joking tone, I would have laughed it off. But it was said as an insult, with a very snarky tone that pissed me off. So after a second, I said, “Hey, how would you like it if I walked up to you in public and said, ‘Wow, you’re really fat!’ And then laughed in your face?”

“It was rude, I know, but my appearance had just been insulted in front of a group of parents at my daughter’s school.”

Brandy got upset by her clapback, but she just walked off, as she did not want to be near Brandy anymore. That mom she brought up earlier, whom she’s close to, has since reached out to let her know that she really hurt Brandy’s feelings.

Apparently, they feel that you can change having light skin, but you can’t change being fat, so it wasn’t a fair fight. She can’t grasp that logic, as she feels that Brandy could drop weight if she wanted to.

Her friend thinks she owes Brandy an apology, but she doesn’t agree, as Brandy came at her first.

What do you think?

