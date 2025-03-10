The 5-4-3-2-1 Method Helps Save You Money On Your Groceries, So Let’s Break It Down

Jacob Lund - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Have you ever walked into the grocery store for just a few items and somehow left with a full cart? You’re not alone! We have definitely all been guilty of splurging on impulse snack purchases.

Before you spend half your paycheck on groceries again, there’s a simple trick you can follow to keep your cart in check.

The 5-4-3-2-1 method will help you narrow down options, stay focused, avoid overspending, and still bring home everything you need. So, let’s break it down before your next trip to the store!

TikToker Will Coleman (@chefwillco) created this easy shopping hack to make sure you don’t go over your budget. Each number corresponds to a specific food group to help you purchase balanced meals for the week.

According to the method, you should buy five different vegetables, four different fruits, three different proteins, two different sauces/spreads, and one grain or bread. You can also throw in a special treat for yourself as a reward.

If you’re feeding a family, you might need to buy more of certain items, but the method would still work the same.

Also, the 5-4-3-2-1 trick is meant to be flexible. There may be some weeks when you buy five fruits and four vegetables or only one jar of sauce—and that’s okay! The point is to stay organized and limit spending.

In his video, Will can be seen putting leeks, baby kale, mushrooms, sweet corn, and purple cauliflower in his cart.

For fruits, he grabbed avocados, cucumbers, tomatoes, and a watermelon. For proteins, he got bacon, cottage cheese, and ground turkey.

Then, he opted for a roasted garlic pasta sauce and a curry sauce. Finally, he got some pita bread and a bag of popcorn for a snack. The total came out to $98.63.

This strategy works best if you do some planning in advance. You should figure out what meals to make for the week before heading to the grocery store.

It will help to make sense of the madness since it’s usually hectic in there. You might need to pick up herbs, spices, or other ingredients you don’t have at home.

Overall, the 5-4-3-2-1 method teaches you how to be a more mindful shopper and eat a little healthier.

