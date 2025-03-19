The Rich Eating Mermaids At Their Fancy Dinner Parties Is The Latest Theory Circulating On TikTok

You wouldn’t believe the latest viral sensation taking over TikTok! This time, it’s all about how the rich are eating mermaids at their fancy dinner parties.

The conspiracy theory started when a video was posted of fishermen who appeared to be hunting mermaids for the elite’s secret dinner parties.

The theory took off like wildfire, with people questioning what the purpose of eating mermaids would be. It also seemed to support the idea that these aquatic creatures from folklore really do exist.

Someone who allegedly attended one of the mermaid dinner parties spoke to TikToker Tiffiany Heggen (@tiffsghosttalk) about their experience, and that video circulated quickly.

At the party, the guests’ phones were taken away, they were forced to sign nondisclosure agreements, and then they were led to a dining room that featured a five-foot silver platter as the centerpiece. Apparently, the covered platter held a mermaid.

These mermaid dinner parties are attended by notable politicians, business tycoons, military officials, and Hollywood A-listers.

In another video, Tiffany detailed the story of a man named Jonah. He spent much of his time trying exotic foods, so of course, he just had to get a taste of a mermaid.

He paid $50,000 for a ticket to a mermaid-eating party. The next day, he was picked up by a black limousine and driven to the exclusive event. The unnamed host was dressed in a white suit and a matching masquerade mask.

Jonah saw the bodies of mermaids there, with “slender arms, delicate collarbones, pale faces frozen in serene stillness. From the waist down, their bodies shimmered with blue-green scales ending in powerful tails.”

A server set down a dish in front of Jonah containing a filet of the mermaid meat in a golden broth with herbs he had never heard of. He described the flavor as “exquisite.” It was both sweet and rich, as if he was tasting the soul of the ocean.

He reportedly had a transformative experience, as did the other guests. He felt his body vibrate and saw visions of life in the ocean.

So, what do you think? Are mermaids really the main course at the parties of the elite? Or, is this just another crazy TikTok conspiracy theory?

