He Banned His Wife’s Affair Partner From Attending Her Funeral

Robert Hoetink - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

A couple of months ago, this man’s wife officially left him, and she was cheating on him with another man for a year and a half leading up to the split. His wife insisted she was truly in love with her affair partner.

Following all that, their two teen kids began spending nearly all of their time with him, though they did still see his wife. The kids knew about the affair and his wife’s new man, but his wife didn’t introduce the kids to him.

Recently, his wife passed away in a car accident, and since her family cannot handle planning her funeral, it’s been left to him. Also, since their divorce wasn’t completed, he is still legally responsible for her.

His kids are devastated, and honestly, he is too. Although his wife snuck around with her affair partner and betrayed him, he still was in love with her.

“At one point, I was so angry at my wife that I wanted her to get hurt; now I find myself wishing she were still here with me and our kids,” he explained.

“I’ve been making arrangements for the funeral, and the AP has reached out to me on social media. He’s been asking if he could know if we are gonna have a funeral or a memorial service, or something. I told him to [get lost].”

“I keep justifying this. I’m trying to keep my family from falling apart, and I’ve been dealing with the funeral costs. There’s just so much I need to do. But I’d be lying if I said part of me didn’t wish for this guy to hurt.”

Putting his feelings aside, he’s worried about the impact this would have on his kids if they had to meet their mom’s affair partner at her funeral.

But still, he’s left wondering if it’s wrong of him to ban his wife’s affair partner from attending her funeral.

What do you think, and what advice do you have for him?

