His Coworkers Complain About The Lunches His Wife Makes Him To Take To Work

This 34-year-old man works in the construction industry, and his 32-year-old wife makes him incredible lunches to take to work every day.

His wife is quite a chef, and she gets up at 4 a.m. to make sure she has enough time to cook his meals. She specifically cooks Mexican food like tamales, tacos, and fresh salsa.

“I’m not trying to brag, but my lunchbox is like a 5-star meal compared to the gas station burritos most of the guys bring,” he explained.

“Lately, though, a few of my coworkers have been giving me crap about it. It started as harmless jokes like, “Dang, you bringing a whole restaurant today?” or “What’s next? A piñata?”

“I laughed it off at first because, whatever, guys will be guys. But then Rick (40sM) started acting like my lunches were a personal offense. He’s one of those dudes who eats microwave burgers and calls it a day.”

A week ago, he microwaved rice and mole sauce in the break room, and Rick complained about how much it made the room smell.

He didn’t agree, and Rick added that it was inconsiderate for him to bring food that smelled so strongly when so many people just wanted to enjoy their sandwiches in peace.

He reminded Rick that a lot of their coworkers heat up gross instant noodles or even fish, which certainly doesn’t make the break room smell good, but Rick didn’t want to hear it.

“Another guy actually asked if my wife could send a little extra next time if he paid, because it looked so good. I joked that she’s not running a catering business, but I’ll ask her,” he added.

“But now Rick’s been saying I’m showing off and that I think I’m better than everyone else. I honestly just love my wife’s cooking and don’t want to waste money on soggy gas station burritos. My boss hasn’t said anything, and a couple of the guys told me to ignore Rick.”

“But the tensions [have] been awkward. My wife heard about it and felt bad, even suggesting she could pack me less smelly lunches like sandwiches. I told her absolutely not, her cooking is one of the best parts of my day and probably the only thing that keeps me going day after day, breaking my back working 12h shifts.”

However, he’s curious if he’s wrong to keep bringing his wife’s food to work with him. He would hate to eat plain food, but he does want to avoid problems with his coworkers, as he spends a lot of time at his job.

