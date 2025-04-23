Her Boyfriend And His Female Best Friend Want To Share A Bed On Vacation While Making Her Sleep On The Couch

Raffaele Conti RC88 - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

If your partner wanted to share a bed with their best friend of the opposite gender, would you be fine with that, or would you think it’s inappropriate?

For the last three years, this 26-year-old woman has been dating her boyfriend, who is the same age as her. They adore traveling and are going to be visiting Australia soon to see her boyfriend’s female best friend, Pam.

Her boyfriend is terrified of bugs, which is why he’s never ventured to the land down under, but she has always wanted to go there.

Now, she’s met Pam on about two or three occasions, and she’s spoken to her on the phone when Pam and her boyfriend chat, which is a lot.

Pam and her boyfriend have been besties since high school. Her boyfriend actually asked Pam out on a date, but they didn’t end up dating.

While she’s not that concerned about the friendship, she does sometimes get uneasy about how close her boyfriend and Pam are. For example, they’ve slept in the same bed while on vacation before, their streak on Snapchat is 950, and she caught their Bitmojis kissing once.

“So Pam kindly offered that we can stay at her place,” she explained. “It’s a really nice 1-bedroom garden suite, with a view of the ocean, a patio, a bunny, an air fryer, and (lucky for my partner) no big bugs!”

“There’s just one problem: there is only one bed (queen) and a small couch (can only fit one person). Pam said that since she needs her beauty rest, she needs to sleep in the queen bed.”

“She said that she would prefer to share the bed with my partner because she has known him longer, and that I sleep on the couch.”

Pam threw in there that she and her boyfriend can swap out for several nights if she finds the couch too uncomfortable.

The issue is, she finds it strange that Pam is insisting her boyfriend should be the one sharing her bed with her.

She told Pam that perhaps they all could squeeze into the bed, but Pam said she would only consider that if her boyfriend were in the middle.

She admitted she would like to be in the middle, but Pam replied that her room has terrible circulation, so three people sharing the blanket would make them all hot.

“I love my partner a lot, but he has been extremely complicit throughout this conversation; he’s just been like ‘Yeah, I’m happy anywhere, Pam and I have shared a bed before so it’s not a big deal,'” she continued.

“One time, I asked him if they had ever shared more than the bed…but he made a disgusted face and said, ‘Number one, Pam is NOT my type, and number two, you know I’m saving [myself] for you.'”

What advice do you have for her?

