His Girlfriend Joked About Settling For Him In Front Of All Her Friends, So He Walked Out Of Their Anniversary Dinner

luckybusiness - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Approximately a week ago, this 23-year-old guy celebrated his 5-year anniversary with his 26-year-old girlfriend.

He arranged for them to have dinner together, and although it was casual, they dressed in their best. The night was off to an excellent start, and then his girlfriend asked if her friends could come hang out with them at the restaurant.

He didn’t have an issue with that, as his girlfriend’s friends were close by, and an hour into dinner, they all met up together.

As soon as his girlfriend’s friends got there, his girlfriend started acting off and cracking jokes at his expense.

“Please note that I’m not really super close to these friends of hers, but she said stuff about how, ‘I can’t believe we made it five years, I thought we would be done by the first,'” he explained.

“She also said, ‘I guess when you hit your late 20s, you stop being picky.’ She’s never made these types of jokes before, but all of a sudden she just makes them now?”

Her friends giggled along awkwardly, so they all thought his girlfriend was not being nice, too. He tried to smile, but he felt so hurt as his girlfriend kept on making her cruel jokes.

The final joke his girlfriend made was the last straw for them, and it was about their one-year-old daughter. His girlfriend blurted out that “settling” for him gave her their child, so she sure played her cards the right way.

He was so upset that he got up, informed everyone he was not feeling his best, and walked right out of the restaurant.

He went for a walk around the block to get some fresh air, but his girlfriend texted him to accuse him of wrecking their evening.

She added that he made her look atrocious to all of her friends, but to be fair, she did that all on her own already.

He apologized while expressing he felt she was acting strange, and she said sorry too. He walked back into the restaurant and issued an apology to all of his girlfriend’s friends, and then drove home with his girlfriend.

“In the car, we continued to argue, and it was just us going back and forth about how I was being sensitive, she was being weird, etc.,” he said.

“A week has passed, and it’s somewhat behind us now; we’re just so busy with other stuff we can’t really care about this anymore.”

“But, I still do. I don’t understand why she’d make that type of joke on our anniversary of all days. Like I said earlier, she never even makes these jokes, so why would she feel the need to say it then? But, at the same time, I did kinda ruin our dinner. I made her pay for everything, like I just messed it up.”

Do you think he handled everything in the wrong way?

I personally think that perhaps his girlfriend wasn’t joking, and she truly feels she is settling for him.

