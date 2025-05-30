Her Dad’s Mistress Doesn’t Know That Her Dad Is Dead, And She’s Happy About It

Most people grieve in private, but TikToker Cass (@cassdamm) is loudly announcing her father’s death all over social media.

She is gladly sharing a secret that proves karma always comes back around. So, her dad’s mistress does not know that he’s dead. He took his own life last month, but no one felt the need to tell his mistress.

Cass knows and relishes the fact that his mistress has probably been constantly calling, texting, and showing up at his house, wondering why he hasn’t contacted her in weeks.

The family did not do an obituary or send out a death notice, so her dad’s mistress had no way of finding out. The mistress also does not know Cass’s married name, so she won’t be able to reach out to her either.

Cass’s dad has had the same mistress since the 1990s when Cass was a kid. This woman has stuck around through multiple wives.

She actually became his wife for a little while, but he cheated on her and got the other woman pregnant. Cass’s grandmother made him get a divorce and marry the woman he knocked up, but he still kept her as a mistress.

Here’s the detailed lore about her father and his mistress. The mistress was Cass’s dad’s third wife. His first wife was Cass’s mother.

Her parents got married in 1987 and had two kids together, including Cass. In the early 1990s, Cass’s grandfather was murdered, so they moved to a different state.

Her dad got a new job, where he started up an affair with his secretary, who is now known as the mistress. When her mom had to go back home for her father’s murder trial, she gave the neighbor her contact information in case an emergency occurred while she was gone.

The neighbor noticed that there was another woman staying at the house and that Cass and her sister were often locked out of the house.

The girls would go over to the neighbor’s house and eat there. So, Cass’s mom came home, took the kids, went back to finish the trial, and filed for divorce.

Eventually, Cass’s dad married the mistress, and she became extremely abusive to Cass. One time, Cass accidentally spilled water on her dad’s couch, and the mistress got so mad that she beat Cass with a bat until her jaw was broken. Then, she locked Cass in a closet for three days.

After that, Cass did not see her father for a few years. By then, he had impregnated another woman and was in the process of divorcing his mistress.

Cass’s grandmother had threatened to take away his house if he didn’t divorce the mistress and marry the pregnant woman.

One night, Cass went through her dad’s phone while he was asleep and saw all the women he was talking to, including the mistress.

That was when she realized her father was a terrible person who only cared about himself and was never going to change.

