Her Teen Son Got His Girlfriend Pregnant On Purpose To Force Their Family To Move Closer To Her

This 30-year-old woman was a teen mom when she had her 15-year-old son, Ollie. She then went on to have three more children, who are 11, 9, 6, and 2.

She feels that she has been lucky, as she got married to Ollie’s dad at 18, and they managed to build a wonderful life for themselves.

She’s grateful that she’s been able to provide all of her children with a stable upbringing, despite the challenges she faced in getting pregnant so young.

Now, her son Ollie has a girlfriend named Bree, whom he’s been close to for the last eight years. Bree’s family used to live in their city, and Bree and Ollie went to the same school and had the same friends back then.

“We know her parents and are long-distance friends ourselves (not close friends but say hello when the kids are on video chat, had drinks together before),” she explained.

“Bree’s family moved to a very small town 3 states away due to rental affordability (no secret). We all have talked about the rising costs of everyday life; the cost of living in this city has risen, forcing many locals out. They moved because of that and for better job opportunities 18 months ago.”

“Since then, Ollie has been begging for us to follow. Giving us a sales pitch on cheaper housing, better-paying jobs (none of which fit either of our professions), the whole works. We have said no because, well, no, but even if we wanted to, our other children are in school, sports, and have friends here.”

Ollie cannot understand why she and her husband have squashed his dream of moving to be closer to Bree.

Over Christmas, Bree and her family came back to visit, so Ollie and Bree spent a lot of time hanging out. She thought they were never alone when they did see one another, but she was wrong.

Bree is now pregnant, and she’s convinced Ollie did this on purpose. He knows better than to be a teen parent, but that’s the situation he’s currently in.



Ollie is expecting her to uproot their whole family so he can move to be near Bree and his baby, but she told him there’s no way.

She’s waiting to get a DNA test on the baby to confirm Ollie is indeed the dad, and when that comes back (which she is convinced will be positive), she will come up with a plan.

But in her opinion, Ollie made a poor choice, and he’s going to have to deal with the consequences. Oh, and she also found out that Bree’s family learned about the pregnancy before she did, and never told her.

Ollie told Bree everything, so Bree’s parents are not speaking to her anymore, and everyone is painting her out to be an awful human being.

“My comments about the DNA test are disgusting, and it’s fueling my son’s hate for me,” she added. “He says I am keeping him from the love of his life and future baby, using my own successful relationship as proof it will work out.”

“I actually don’t even know if I am right or not. I’m just really upset and feel like my life I worked really hard for has been destroyed.”

What advice do you have for her?

