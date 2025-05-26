Her Husband Expects Her To Sleep On The Couch Since He Has A New Girlfriend, And He Thinks It’s Disrespectful To Share A Bed Now

New Africa - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This woman admits her marriage has been on a downward spiral for quite a while now. Physical touch is not her love language, and that’s something that caused her husband to get angry and treat her like something had to be wrong with her.

She suspects her husband wasn’t aware that people show love in different ways, and he expected all women to be dripping with affection.

To make a long story short, she pulled away from her husband in time because he was simply just a jerk to be around.

“Constant criticism, navigating his moods, and the lack of understanding hurt. And I get it, I own it, I had walls, but I was always there for him and did stuff for him even when I was uncomfortable,” she explained.

“In November, he told me he only married me because I was the last thing he could get…I never felt valued as a person. That statement shattered what was left of my heart, so I put my walls up.”

Her husband then went seeking out women to hook up with online, and he exchanged steamy photos with some of them.

She actually requested a separation from her husband when she discovered that he had been cheating on her.

Her husband didn’t care at all about it initially, but then he felt sad about losing their kids and house, so she chose to give him a second chance and not go ahead with a divorce.

Instead, they agreed that her husband would eventually move out during their separation, they would get couples counseling, and they would work to fix their marriage.

New Africa – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

They have been separated for the last couple of weeks, though they are currently living with one another. But she caught her husband on dating websites recently.

“He found someone went on a date on Wednesday and became official I guess…then he told me I couldn’t sleep in the bed anymore so he bought me a mattress because he didn’t want his new GF to get upset,” she continued.

“He said, ‘How would you feel if your man was sleeping in the same bed as some other women?’ He’s shown her more respect this past week than he has shown me all year. There’s no room for an extra bed in any of the bedrooms so I’m stuck out here on the couch and I’ll just store the mattress until he leaves.”

Her husband actually slept on the couch that first night instead of her, but he was furious when he woke up the following morning, as it hurt his back.

Her husband is insisting everything is her fault, and she’s the one to blame for failing to love him the right way. He also thinks he does not deserve to be stuck sleeping on their couch.

He even told her she should have thought twice while she was not treating him the right way for years on end. She’s left feeling like she wished her husband would have walked away from their marriage if he was so miserable, since it’s not fair to her to get dragged through this mess, which is breaking her heart.

What advice do you have for her?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski