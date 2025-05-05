Her Time On The Throne Was The Shortest Reign In British History, Lasting Just Nine Days

Elina Leonova - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Dubbed the “Nine-Day Queen,” Lady Jane Grey’s time on the throne is remembered as the shortest reign in British history.

It ended after nine days in a way that was not fit for a queen at all. She was crowned, overthrown, and sentenced to death in just over a week. So, why was her reign as Queen of England so short?

Lady Jane Grey was born in 1537. She was the oldest daughter of Henry Grey, Duke of Suffolk. She was also the great-granddaughter of Henry VII.

When her cousin, the Protestant King Edward VI, died on July 6, 1553, from a fatal illness, she was proclaimed queen four days later.

She was actually fifth in line for the throne but was his personal choice for heir because she was a Protestant. Edward’s half-sister, Mary, was supposed to be next in line, but she was a devout Catholic, and Edward had wanted to keep England committed to the Protestant faith.

So, Lady Jane ascended to the throne with her husband, Lord Guildford Dudley, at her side. They had just married in May 1553.

She was only 16 years old, while Guildford was 18. Lady Jane was beautiful and intelligent. She had studied Greek, Latin, and Hebrew and was fluent in French and Italian.

However, the country was in support of Mary. Even Jane’s father took Mary’s side in an attempt to save himself. The Council proclaimed Mary as queen nine days later. Unfortunately, Mary imprisoned Jane, her husband, and her father in the Tower of London.

Her father was pardoned, but Jane and her husband were tried for high treason in November 1553. They were found guilty and sentenced to death. At first, Mary was reluctant to punish her, but Jane was too much of a threat to her rule.

Her father’s support for Sir Thomas Wyatt’s rebellion further sealed her fate. The Wyatt rebellion took place in 1554. It opposed the marriage of Mary to Philip of Spain. After the rebellion was subdued, Jane and her husband were beheaded on February 12, 1554.

Guildford was executed first on Tower Hill. His headless body was taken away by horse and cart, passing by for Jane to see.

She was then brought to Tower Green, where the executioner was waiting for her. She tied a kerchief around her eyes and died bravely. Her father followed them two days later.

At the time of her death, she was just 17 years old. She had been Queen of England for a total of nine days, from July 10, 1553, to July 19, 1553.

There was never a shorter reign for any English monarch before or since. Jane was buried beneath the altar of the Chapel Royal of St. Peter ad Vincula in the Tower of London.

