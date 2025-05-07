7 Affectionate Cat Breeds

There Are Plenty Of Cats That Act Like Lap Dogs

If you think cats are cold, aloof creatures who couldn’t care less about their owners, think again. Sure, they can seem downright moody and disinterested in us half the time, but there are plenty of cat breeds that like to show affection—and not just when we’re opening a can of food!

Here Are 7 Cat Breeds Known For Their Affectionate Ways

Affectionate cats tend to be more friendly and social. They may demonstrate their love with vocalizations like purring, mewing, and trilling.

They also will cuddle up with you, providing comfort on particularly rough days. Here are seven of the most affectionate cat breeds.

1. Ragdoll

Ragdoll cats are fond of their humans, as they’re bred to be affectionate animals. They are ideal if you’re looking for a loving and fairly low-maintenance pet.

They will follow you around the house, greet you at the door, and even play games like fetch. Ragdolls also have fluffy coats that are great for snuggling up against.

2. Birman

Birmans have striking blue eyes, an adorable button nose, and a gorgeous, silky coat that exudes elegance. One look, and you’ll want to start long snuggle sessions on the sofa immediately.

This breed loves to be around people and is friendly with anyone, including other pets, making them a good fit for most homes.

3. Tonkinese

The Tonkinese were created by crossing the Siamese and Burmese breeds for both of their best traits. As a result, the Tonkinese are just as intelligent but less vocal than the Siamese cat.

These kitties are also known for being affectionate, friendly, and active. They love humans and will demand attention. They are incredibly outgoing and do well at parties.

4. Maine Coon

The Maine Coon is native to America and was first recognized as a breed in Maine. Some believe their history dates back to traveling with Viking explorers.

These cats are very large, one of the biggest cat breeds around, yet they still act like tiny kitties. They can grow up to 20 pounds but will try to ease their way onto your lap.

5. Bombay

This breed hails from, of all places, Louisville, Kentucky, despite its exotic-looking sleek, black coat and copper-colored eyes.

It was created in 1958 by crossing an American Shorthair and a Burmese together. The Bombay is very loving, friendly, and outgoing. It is so cute and clever that you just won’t be able to help falling in love.

6. Siamese

Siamese cats thrive on companionship and conversation. They love to “talk” through high-pitched yowling, so prepare to have long chats with your kitty.

Siamese cats have stunning blue eyes and a distinctive masked face. Their looks and affectionate personality have made them popular choices as pets throughout history.

7. American Shorthair

The American shorthair is a common pet in North America. These felines are family-oriented and great with kids. They are also excellent at catching mice.

American shorthairs enjoy attention and being held but won’t always be up in your face. They are happy to lay in a patch of sunlight when you don’t have the time to cuddle.

