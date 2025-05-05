Her Male Coworker Treats Her Like She’s Desperate For Being On A Dating App And Mocks Her At The Office

amnaj - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

How would you feel if your coworker found your dating app profile and decided to treat you like you were desperate for trying to find love?

Sadly, that’s the situation this young woman is now in. She works in an industry that is mainly male, but she says that she adores her job and it’s her favorite one she’s ever held so far.

One of her male coworkers recently came across her profile on a dating app, but he did mention his brother was the one who found it first and guessed what company she was at based on her location and industry.

“I wasn’t working the day he made this discovery. Upon finding out I was on said dating app, he made it a point to let everyone know I was,” she explained.

“I found it odd. Why should he or anyone else care? I then realized it was in a ‘…she’s desperate’ fashion. Not only is the workplace and field in general male-dominated, but I am more than 20 years younger than the majority of my coworkers, with the exception of the guy who spread the info and a couple of others.”

“I didn’t care initially, I presumed it would blow over, but it indeed has not. He and a few others bring it up in a mocking or teasing way quite regularly. It really wasn’t funny the first time, and it definitely wasn’t the second, third, or fourth time.”

There’s no way her coworker is trying to be funny with how he’s going on about her dating app profile; he’s clearly doing this in a way intended to demean her.

This is hardly the only nasty thing this man does, by the way, as he loves to give her advice she doesn’t ask for on her appearance.

She’s wondering how on earth she can handle this quietly, as she does not want to go to HR and blow this up into a bigger mess than it already is.

amnaj – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Her plan is to change jobs in the middle of next year, so she wants to lay low until then and try to make the best of her time at her current company.

“What should I say next time he or another coworker brings it up? Something that will really embarrass them, perhaps?” she wondered.

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read









Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski