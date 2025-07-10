10 Signs Your Relationship Is Moving Too Fast

Picture This: You're At A Party Or Social Gathering And Randomly Bump Into A Guy

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer. You get to talking and realize he’s everything you’re looking for. So, you exchange numbers. Immediately after, you both start texting, and within a few days, you start dating.

It only takes a few weeks to become hooked on each other, and before you know it, he’s popping the question (and you’re marrying a guy you don’t really know).

Sounds fast, doesn’t it? That’s because it is.

Here Are 10 Warning Signs Your Relationship Is Moving Too Fast

That lust and infatuation at the beginning of a relationship, when you’re both obsessed with each other, can feel fantastic.

However, no matter how good you think you are together, it’s easy to move too fast without realizing it. With that being said, there are 10 telltale signs that your relationship is progressing way too quickly.

1. They can do no wrong. So, you put them on a pedestal immediately.

When you barely know someone and already believe they’re flawless, that’s a red flag. Nobody is perfect, and placing them on a pedestal too soon sets you up for disappointment the moment their “human” side shows.

2. Big plans and big promises are made right out of the gate.

Talking about marriage, buying a house, or even having kids within the first few weeks or even months of dating might feel exciting, but it’s also incredibly unrealistic. Such major life decisions need time, compatibility, and a solid foundation, not just infatuation.

3. You’re rebounding.

If you’re still emotionally recovering from a breakup, yet you’re already in a new relationship, it’s possible that you’re just using your new partner as a distraction. Rebound relationships can blur your judgment and prevent real healing.

4. You lose your identity.

When you become so consumed by a relationship that you forget about your hobbies, goals, or even stop hanging out with friends, it’s a major warning sign. Healthy relationships are supposed to complement your life, not replace it.

5. You’re addicted to the love.

That early rush of dopamine, oxytocin, and all those warm, fuzzy feelings is intoxicating. But don’t let the honeymoon phase fool you. Relationships built purely on those strong first-stage feelings tend to crumble when reality sets in.

6. You constantly talk to them.

Of course, it feels amazing to stay in constant contact with your partner at first. However, when you text, call, or DM each other on social media nonstop, it creates a dependency that might not last. Then, once the frequency naturally slows as your relationship mellows and life gets hectic, one or both of you might worry that something’s “off” when it’s really not.

7. You stop making decisions for yourself.

If every decision you make, from what you wear to where you go and how you spend your time, is centered around your partner, you are not in a balanced relationship. It’s a one-sided dynamic that’s moving too fast for your own good.

8. You start ignoring red flags.

When you’re caught up in the rush of a new relationship, it’s easy to overlook behavior that would normally concern you. Whether it’s jealousy, possessiveness, disrespect, or lies, don’t just brush these things off because you’re “in love.” You’ll just set yourself up for heartache later.

9. You already live together.

Moving in together is a huge step that usually requires a lot of trust and compatibility, both of which take time to develop. If you’ve only been together for a short amount of time and are already sharing a lease, you’re skipping some crucial relationship stages.

10. Your family or friends think you’re moving too fast.

Finally, it’s easy to write off loved ones’ concerns when you’re caught up in the honeymoon phase. Just keep in mind that they might see red flags you’re unable or unwilling to recognize, so you should listen (especially if it’s more than one person sounding the alarm).

When you move too fast, you skip the lessons that shape a relationship and set it up for success.

The fact is that, while rushing into a relationship can feel exhilarating, you’ll sacrifice the important steps that build a real connection.

Healthy relationships should take time: time to learn about each other’s values, communication styles, boundaries, and quirks. And when you move too quickly, you risk building a bond based on fantasy as opposed to reality.

Do your best to slow down, stay grounded, and resist the urge to rush. When you give love the space it needs, it grows the right way.

