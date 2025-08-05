5 Of The Most Self-Sabotaging Zodiac Signs

Do You Know Someone Who Can’t Help But Get In Their Own Way, Time After Time?

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer. Some people just can’t let themselves win, because self-sabotaging is something they always circle back to. Everything’s going fine, and then, wham!

They overthink a situation, pick a fight, or ghost the one person who genuinely liked them. It’s not that they don’t want good things; it’s that they panic when everything starts feeling a little too healthy.

Here Are 5 Of The Most Self-Sabotaging Zodiac Signs

Whether it’s driven by a fear of failure or even success (or just being way too in their own head), these five zodiac signs have a habit of tripping over their own shoelaces. Emotionally. Spiritually. Sometimes literally.

Here are the five signs most likely to blow things up before they even get good, since they excel at self-sabotaging.

1. Pisces (February 19 to March 20)

Pisces wants the dream, the soulmate, the fairytale ending. But the moment things start looking too real, they retreat. They ghost, spiral, or quietly disappear into a daydream where nothing hurts and everyone understands them.

They’ll blame the timing, the vibe, their last relationship, the moon, mercury being in retrograde: anything but the fact that they’re terrified of being truly seen. Their self-sabotage is soft and sweet, but it still leaves people confused and hurt. Especially themselves.

2. Gemini (May 21 to June 20)

Geminis can talk themselves into something, get excited, make a whole plan, and then suddenly bail at the last second because their mood shifted.

They’ll say it just didn’t feel right. Or they’ll create a totally new reason to back out that no one saw coming. Deep down, it’s a fear of getting stuck. Or worse, being seen as boring. If Geminis could stop switching gears every five minutes, they’d probably find peace. But they’re not quite ready for that.

3. Scorpio (October 23 to November 21)

Scorpios don’t self-sabotage loudly; they unravel in private. They push people away when they care too much. They assume betrayal before it even happens, and they build walls to avoid being hurt, even if it means ending something good.

Their trust issues are armor, but also a cage. They want a deep connection more than anyone, but they’re also the fastest to destroy it the second they feel vulnerable.

4. Virgo (August 23 to September 22)

Virgos expect perfection: from themselves, from others, from the universe. If something’s not going perfectly, they assume it’s doomed.

Instead of letting things evolve, they edit them to death. They overthink everything to the point where it stops being fun (and they hate that they do it, which only makes them spiral more). It’s exhausting, but also classic Virgo.

5. Aquarius (January 20 to February 18)

Aquarius will keep everything chill until someone starts asking real questions. Then they ghost. Or distract themselves. Or pick a weird fight that no one understands.

They want love and connection, but only on their terms. Emotions? Intimacy? Structure? No thank you. Self-sabotage is their favorite escape hatch, and they use it well.

