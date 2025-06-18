Her Selfish Mom Cares More About Disney Than Their Family, And They’re Losing Their House In A Week

This woman says her mom has always been super self-centered, but throughout the last five years, her selfishness has spiraled out of control.

Her mom insists that Disney is her favorite place in the world, and her dream is to be a Disney influencer. Her mom is so obsessed with Disney that it’s wrecked their family.

“She has no charisma or any quality content. She spends weeks at a time there, ignoring my siblings and me pleading for her to listen and for once put her own needs to the side for us,” she explained.

“I’ve been getting calls and texts for months about the house being sold, which I just ignored because I assumed they were scams. But I called my dad today and he told me the truth.”

“She won’t listen to anything anyone says about trying to save money. She can’t hold down a job. She only does things to make her happy, not her kids or her husband.”

Her dad has been so depressed that he’s lost his will to live, and she can’t recall a time when he was actually happy.

Her dad’s life is a nightmare, and her mom shows him no love. She wishes she could do something to make her dad smile, but there’s nothing she can do.

But circling back to the problem with their house, she’s hoped that one day, it would be hers, as it’s in the perfect location.

That will not be possible, as her mom ended up spending tens of thousands of dollars that she didn’t really have.

Her dad mentioned to her mom that they should file for bankruptcy or get a divorce, but her mom isn’t willing to accept any of those options.

“My father brought up bankruptcy so they won’t be left on the street, but her concern was losing her Disney timeshare that she bought without his knowledge,” she continued.

“He just works and is forced to care for her dogs; she leaves at home all day while she does God knows what. I don’t think I can do anything as I’m only in my early 20s, where…am I going to get $400,000?”

“She won’t talk to me about anything like that whenever I try to. She just goes silent while I try to reason with her, but nothing ever works.”

She feels like her mom cares more about Disney than anyone in their family, and they are losing their house in a week because that’s what her mom has been spending money on.

What advice do you have for her?

