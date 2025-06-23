She Went Camping And Someone Ran Through The Woods Past Her Tent, Then Started Watching Her

A couple of weekends ago, TikToker Rachel Cooper (@justrachelcooper) went camping at Rimrock, Washington, with a bunch of friends.

They all camped out on this long hill with their RVs and tents. She decided to pitch her tent about 50 to 60 feet away from everyone so she and her toddlers could get some sleep.

Once it started getting dark, she needed to use the bathroom. So, she climbed out of her tent and then noticed that the back door of her car was open.

She closed it and didn’t see anything else amiss. She decided to shout for her husband and the rest of the friend group anyway.

Her nine-year-old child and another kid came running and told her that there was someone running through the trees by her tent.

That freaked her out, so she started yelling for everyone to help her move the tent. They moved the tent about 15 feet away from everyone else.

As they all sat around the fire, they heard someone running, and it felt like they were being watched from the woods.

Rachel saw this headlamp light turn on and then turn off immediately when she looked over. She instructed all the guys with guns to search the forest.

Later on that night, they saw two cars parked at the end of the road they were on. They just stopped and watched the campers.

The guys with guns chased after the cars, causing them to speed off. Throughout the night, whoever these people were kept coming back every 30 minutes to an hour.

The adults stayed awake until five in the morning, protecting the camp. They still have no idea what those people were doing and why.

So, if you are planning to go camping in the Rimrock area, make sure to lock your vehicles, secure your tents, and stay safe!

Rachel’s unsettling camping experience hit home with a lot of TikTok users, and the comments section quickly turned into a virtual campfire of spooky tales.

“Every time I camp in that area, I don’t get any sleep. My dogs are always uneasy, and the area just feels off. Have heard whispering outside my tent and always feel I’m being watched,” commented one user.

“I was solo camping there two years ago and had a couple walk right into my camp and look into my car windows. I pulled my hunting blade out and demanded they leave. I was packed and out in less than five minutes. Haven’t been back since,” shared another.

“We were in our camper one night in that area, and a car came and parked right by our camper in the middle of the night, then just drove off. We were the only ones at that campground, so super weird,” stated a third.

