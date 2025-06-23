His Wife No Longer Wants To Be A Parent To Their 11-Year-Old Daughter

This 42-year-old man met his 43-year-old wife 17 years ago. His wife was loyal and sweet back then. Four years into dating, they got married and then had their daughter, who is now 11.

His wife spent the first few years of their daughter’s life being quite close to the girl, but that all changed in an instant two years ago.

“She started to cheat on me with someone at her workplace. We initially went to counseling together to work this out, but she then continued to cheat on me,” he explained.

“I decided to divorce her once our daughter went off to college and would open the relationship up in the meantime. This was done to avoid putting the stress of divorce on our daughter and what I had to go through growing up.”

“But even on that front, my wife doesn’t spend nearly as much time with our daughter and keeps complaining about her hobbies and how she would need to pick her up from classes, and other criticisms.”

He’s had to constantly tell their daughter that it’s not her fault her mom is being so mean to her. One week ago, he thought he had come up with a solution to bring their family closer together and help his wife reconnect with their daughter.

He planned a trip to Nashville for them, since their daughter adores country music. One day on their trip, he slept in, but organized a mom and daughter day for his wife and their daughter.

Two hours into the day, his daughter phoned him to say his wife had abandoned her in a restaurant and she was all alone.

He instantly went to get his daughter, then called his wife in a panic. He found his wife later on talking to some guy, and it made him mad.

“We got into a huge argument, and she actually blamed our daughter and said that she would parent only if she wanted to,” he added.

“I told her to return home, and she left us at Nashville (she bought a ticket back and we have the original return flight).”

“Right now, we return home tomorrow, and when I’m not spending my time comforting her and reassuring her that nothing is her fault, I cry myself too. As much as I’m tempted to just divorce, my wife owns the house, and we would need to leave if we get a divorce, as she has no intention of wanting to parent more than the bare minimum.”

He’s left wondering how he can get his wife to see that their family should be important to her.

What advice do you have for him?

