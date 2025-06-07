7 Bridgerton-Inspired Cat Names

Are You A Fan Of “Bridgerton” And Happen To Share Your Home With A Cat Who Struts Around Like Royalty?

If so, a name inspired by the hit Regency-era romance series couldn’t be more fitting for your feline friend.

“Bridgerton” debuted in 2020 and continues to captivate audiences five years later. The show’s fourth season is expected to premiere sometime in 2026; plus, it’s already been renewed for two more seasons thereafter.

Here Are 7 Cat Names Inspired By “Bridgerton”

So, it’s safe to say that the drama of Mayfair will remain relevant for years to come, and in the meantime, your cat could take on a moniker that blends the ton’s elegance with personality. Here are our top seven picks.

1. Eloise

Eloise Bridgerton, the fifth child of her family, is an independent thinker who hates the expectations placed on the young women of her time.

If you have a furry friend who likes to forge her own path and do things a bit differently, this name, which means “famous warrior,” is perfect.

2. Simon

We all fell in love with the dashing Duke of Hastings, Simon Basset, when he became Daphne’s love interest in Season 1.

Hebrew in origin, this moniker means “to hear” and is ideal for a male cat who’s always by your side, ready to be there and comfort you when you need him.

3. Violet

Violet is perhaps one of my favorite characters in the show. After tragically losing her husband, the Bridgerton family matriarch proceeds to raise her children with grace and understanding, qualities that not all mothers in the ton exemplify.

This sweet-sounding name, which simply means purple, can be the right match for a cat who’s patient, caring, and loyal.

4. Edmund

Speaking of Violet’s late husband, since Edmund passed away during the Bridgerton kids’ childhood, we don’t see him much on-screen aside from in flashbacks.

Nonetheless, the Bridgerton boys’ clear fondness for their father proves just how much of an influential figure he was in the family’s life.

With a meaning of “wealthy protector” or “rich protector,” the name Edmund is fit for a male cat who leads with authority and purpose.

5. Cressida

For those of us who tend to fall for villains, you can’t go wrong with Cressida. The young woman might’ve tried to blackmail Penelope Featherington, but there’s no denying that she’s a sly character with a stunning name. Her moniker means “gold” and is appropriate for a feline friend who’s cunning or a bit mysterious.

6. Benedict

Benedict Bridgerton is unlike the rest of his poised siblings (well, except for Eloise, of course). He’s more rebellious and artistic in nature, making his name a solid selection for a cat with a wild or adventurous streak. Benedict actually has Latin roots, meaning “blessed,” and Benny would be an adorable nickname.

7. Lady Whistledown

Finally, we had to include Lady Whistledown. As the pen name of Penelope Featherington, the author of the Society Papers is articulate, observant, and quick-witted.

For a feline who’s regal but also not afraid to get their hands dirty, Lady Whistledown is a stellar (and totally Bridgerton-esque) choice.

