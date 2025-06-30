She Was Abandoned In A Truck Stop Restaurant As A Baby, And Her Family Is Pushing Her To Get DNA Tested

shurkin_son - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Back in 1974, this 51-year-old woman was discovered abandoned in a truck stop restaurant located in Salamanca, NY, by the Seneca Nation reservation.

She was three months old at the time, but since nobody could tell what her actual birthday was, a random day in March was selected to serve as a placeholder.

From there, she was in various orphanages until she was 12, and she was sadly abused by deacons and Catholic priests.

“When I was 12, I was adopted by an amazing family from Queens, NY, where I grew up and finally got a real family,” she explained.

“They saved me, got me educated, healthy, and supported. I love them unconditionally and feel like the luckiest person in the world that they cared for me, especially when I was at an age that isn’t really considered adoptable.”

“…. In the last few years, they have become obsessed with the idea that I am Native American, specifically Seneca Nation. I’m olive-skinned, but other than that, I have no idea what I am.”

Her family has been pressuring her lately to get a DNA test so she can find out information on her biological family.

The thing is, she wants nothing to do with the people who tossed her out like trash. To her, her family is the people who adopted her; there’s no need to hunt around for the people who brought her into this world.

Her mom got really into genealogy a couple of years back, and she was excited to discover roots in Ireland, so she thinks her mom just wants her to experience the same thing.

“[I] just don’t want to even know. I can’t explain it; it is just too much for me,” she continued.

“They aren’t being mean about it, but I’m getting close to snapping at them all.”

What advice do you have for her?

