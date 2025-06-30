She’s No Longer Letting Her Stepdad Walk Her Down The Aisle After He Insulted Her Late Dad

It’s bound to get ugly when your stepparent starts taking shots at your biological parent and winds up being insulting.

This 25-year-old woman just got engaged, and she’s in the middle of planning her wedding, which will be on the smaller side.

For context, her dad sadly passed away fifteen years ago, and she always knew that when it came time for her wedding, she would save a chair in his memory and place a picture of him on it.

This is a pretty common tradition nowadays to reserve a chair for a dearly departed loved one during your wedding ceremony, so I don’t think this is a strange or offbeat thing for her to do at all.

Anyway, she has a stepdad who is 52, and he got married to her mom eleven years ago. While her stepdad then became a permanent fixture in her life, she never got that close with him.

Their relationship is not warm and fuzzy in the least, and he never ended up filling the role of what a dad should be in her book.

“I made a wedding website and wrote a little tribute to my dad. My stepdad saw it and told my mom, ‘I guess her…donor still gets to be the hero,'” she explained.

“My mom told me, thinking it would make me ‘see how much he cares.’ I was stunned. I confronted him and he doubled down: ‘I’ve done more for you in ten years than he ever did. You think a picture makes a father?'”



“So I removed him from the speech, the walk-down-the-aisle plan, everything. My mom says I’m being petty and hurting someone who ‘tried to be a dad.’ But that wasn’t just a one-off comment. It felt like a punch.”

So, because her stepdad decided to say that about her biological dad, she doesn’t feel he deserves any recognition at her wedding.

I think that choosing to honor someone who is no longer alive shouldn’t make someone who is still living feel threatened, but perhaps her stepdad is just hurt that they never formed a close bond.

What do you think, and what advice do you have for her?

