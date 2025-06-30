She Works On A Luxury Yacht, And Is Dishing On What It’s Really Like Behind The Scenes

deineka - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

If you think working on a luxury yacht is all sunshine, selfies, and sipping on drinks while casually folding fluffy towels, TikToker Rosie Webber (@rosiewebber) is here to set you straight. She works on a luxury yacht, and is dishing on what it’s really like behind the scenes.

It’s not as glamorous as it seems because, for crew members like her, every questionable interaction with another team member, every awkward encounter, and every time you don’t dress in a way that’s presentable enough is getting documented and reported to corporate.

Employees who like to gossip and rich people with too much time on their hands are usually the culprits behind the reporting.

Rosie also has a ton of clothes, but it’s never enough somehow. She’s had to get rid of her T-shirts to make more space.

Furthermore, working on a luxury yacht means that she is away from home and in a foreign country with people she doesn’t really know for months at a time.

Since she’s at work constantly, her time on the yacht is not truly her own. There are times when she is not on duty, but any time that she is not in her own room, she must behave like an employee.

Everything she says or does is closely monitored and will find its way back to the higher-ups at corporate. There is no shortage of drama on a luxury yacht.

Naturally, several TikTok users had a lot of thoughts in the comments section, and they did not hold back. Many declared that they would get fired from the job in less than a day. They were horrified by how closely the crew’s ocean antics are watched.

“We give rich people way too much power. It’s honestly embarrassing,” stated one user.

deineka – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“This is ridiculous. I understand keeping appearances up, etc. What you do or how your cabin looks when you are ‘not on the clock’ seems like a real invasion of privacy or basic human rights,” commented another.

“Honestly, I love that this video came on my FYP. I’ve heavily considered working on a cruise ship and never knew that you basically don’t get any time off,” added a third.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan