She Didn’t Share Her Netflix Password With Her Friend After She Got Lectured About Being Responsible With Money

When somebody shames you for spending money, then expects you to pay for something they can enjoy, that’s not a good feeling.

This 25-year-old woman has a friend, a year older than she is, named Jess, and they have been close since high school.

Jess has forever been judgmental, but she hides behind being honest as an excuse for her behavior. She mainly keeps in touch with Jess through sharing memes, group chats, and meeting up for brunch.

A week ago, she and Jess were chitchatting when she announced that she had purchased some of her favorite skincare products, as they happened to be on sale.

“She immediately went into this whole thing about how I need to be smarter with my money, how I shouldn’t be buying stuff I don’t need, and ‘that’s why people our age can’t save.’ Like okay, Dave Ramsey, chill,” she said.

“I just let it go. But then two days later, TWO…she texts me asking if she can use my Netflix login because she had to cancel hers to ‘cut back.'”

“I was like… ma’am. The audacity. I told her, ‘Sorry, I’m trying to be more financially responsible,’ with a little smiley face, and she just responded with a passive-aggressive ‘Wow, okay.'”

Some of their mutual friends have since weighed in and accused her of being nasty to Jess. These friends also believe that it wouldn’t be a big deal to fork over her Netflix password, and they insisted that she should have said yes.

She doesn’t agree, as Jess had just laced into her for spending money on the things she gets enjoyment out of, so why should she step up to help pay for Jess to have movies and shows to watch?

Do you think she was in the wrong for refusing to share her Netflix password with Jess?

