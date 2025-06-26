She Had $1,500 Stolen From Her By Girls Who Spent It On A Paternity Test And Hotel Room

Last month, TikToker Hannah (@hannahkburrow) found out that two girls in Nashville, Tennessee, stole her debit card number and spent $1,500.

Luckily, she was able to get the charges disputed, and her bills for the month had been paid already.

The thieves used the money on hotel rooms and a paternity test, and they tried to spend $50 at a movie theater.

Hannah called the hotel, and the manager gave her the names of the girls who had booked the rooms. She then looked up the girls and discovered where they worked, where they lived, and what their phone numbers were.

She was disappointed to see that one of the girls was a CNA at a senior living facility. Hannah filed a police report and called her workplace.

If this girl was willing to steal money and information from a stranger, who’s to say that she is not also taking advantage of the seniors at the facility where she works?

Some of the charges the girls will be facing include identity theft and credit card fraud.

Furthermore, they booked their hotel rooms from May 26 to May 31 but never checked in. Apparently, they were not really worried about losing money that was not theirs.

It turns out that financial fraud is pretty common. Many TikTok users took to the comments section with their own infuriating stories.

“I had my card info stolen. They filled up gas in 50 cars and set up cable with the local cable company. On my statement, it listed the cable account number. Little did they know I worked for said cable company and had immediate access to their address and directed the police right to them,” commented one user.

“Had my Kroger app hacked, and they ordered $250 in groceries as a pickup. They arrived to pick them up and discovered the order was caught and canceled by me. They bought tons of steak and soft drinks, which I can’t even afford most weeks,” shared another.

“I watched a girl photograph my debit card when I was checking out in the drive-thru once. I immediately closed the card,” wrote a third.

