He Hates His Teen Daughter Because She’s Too Similar To His Ex-Wife

It’s one of the hardest things a parent can admit: when love doesn’t come easily. He’s raising a teenage daughter who has done nothing wrong, and yet, every glance, every word out of her mouth feels like déjà vu in the worst way.

She reminds him of someone who broke him—her mother. And now, he’s stuck in a painful loop, unable to separate the girl in front of him from the woman who left scars he hasn’t fully healed.

He doesn’t want to feel this way. But sometimes, it’s the only feeling he has. And he’s starting to wonder: what do you do when your own child feels like a mirror of everything you’ve tried to outrun?

This man is a dad to a 16-year-old girl, and it’s difficult for him to make this confession, but he hates his daughter.

His daughter is gorgeous without trying. She’s a smart cookie. She makes a lot of friends and is quite popular. But still, he hates her.

“Not because she did anything wrong, but because she reminds me too much of her mother. Her mom cheated on me,” he explained.

“Repeatedly. Openly. She humiliated me in our community, lied to my face while holding our baby, and when we split, she fought for full custody only to leave our daughter with her parents so she could go live with her affair partner in another city.”

“I fought to be a good dad. But now… my daughter talks just like her. She rolls her eyes when I try to be affectionate. She calls me “controlling” when I ask where she’s going. She’s sarcastic, dismissive, cold.”

How his daughter acts makes him feel like he’s replaying his failure of a marriage to his ex-wife, and that’s a sad cycle to be stuck in.

He knows it’s not exactly fair of him to make these comparisons, and his daughter is an individual. However, he shuts down around his daughter, and it’s concerning to him.

He doesn’t want to be this kind of dad. He doesn’t want to hate his daughter, but some days he wakes up, and that’s all he feels.

What advice do you have for him?

