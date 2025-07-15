Her Mom Secretly Asked Her Ex-Fiancé To Dinner And Pretended Like They Never Split Up

Some breakups are painful. Others are clarifying. For her, walking away from her fiancé wasn’t easy, but it was necessary.

She made peace with her decision. She moved on. What she didn’t expect was her own mother secretly inviting him to dinner and pretending like they never split up.

No warning. No apology. Just a smile from the man who broke her trust, and a guilt trip from the woman who was supposed to be on her side.

Now she’s left questioning what’s worse: the betrayal that ended the relationship…or the one that tried to bring it back.

Five months ago, this 29-year-old woman called off her engagement. She and her now ex-fiancé Eric were in a relationship for four years and engaged for one year before she walked away.

“We broke up after I found out he was texting his coworker some extremely inappropriate stuff, like not technically cheating, but definitely betrayal territory,” she explained.

“I ended things, returned the ring, blocked him on everything, and honestly? I’ve been doing a lot better since. Anyway. My mom (60F) always really liked Eric. Like, too much.”

“I tried to be gentle when I told her why we broke up, but she kept making excuses for him (‘men are visual creatures,’ ‘he didn’t do anything physical,’ etc.). I told her I didn’t want to talk about him anymore, and she seemed to respect that. Until last night.”

Her mom asked her to come over to have dinner with her, and she said nobody else would be there except for her little brother.

When she arrived at her mom’s house, she was horrified to see Eric sitting at the dining room table. Eric was the last person she wanted to have dinner with after what happened five months ago.

Adding to the weirdness, her mom brushed off how upset she was and mentioned Eric had simply dropped by, which obviously wasn’t the truth.

“Eric had the audacity to smile and say, ‘Hey stranger.’ I turned around and left without even taking off my shoes,” she added.

“I texted her later, saying what she did was completely out of line and honestly felt manipulative. She said I was being dramatic and that ‘she just wanted to help us find closure.’ Closure?! I already had closure. I left him. I’m healing. She told me I embarrassed her in front of a guest.”

“I haven’t responded since then, and now my brother is texting me saying mom’s upset and I should’ve just ‘stuck it out’ for one meal.”

She’s left wondering if she was dramatic to leave dinner like that, or if her mom is the insane one here.

