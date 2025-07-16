His Girlfriend Expects Him To Quit His Job As A Firefighter Now That She’s Pregnant, Since She Considers His Line Of Work Too Risky

He finally found a job that gave him purpose, then came the ultimatum. He landed his dream role as a firefighter, a career that makes him feel proud, useful, and fulfilled.

But now that his girlfriend is expecting their first child, she’s asking him to walk away from it all in the name of safety and stability.

He’s not trying to be reckless. He’s trying to hold onto the one thing that makes him feel like himself. But when starting a family means choosing between who you are and who someone else needs you to be… what do you do?

Two years ago, this 23-year-old guy landed a coveted position as a firefighter with the FDNY. He worked his heart out to be able to land the job, and despite the fact that his line of work is hard, he adores what he does for a living.

“It gives me purpose, and I finally feel like I’m doing something that matters,” he explained.

Now, he has a 27-year-old girlfriend who is currently in the Navy, and they’ve been dating for a bit more than a year so far.

Not that long ago, she told him that she’s pregnant with his baby. Her plan is to quit the Navy, as she thinks the lifestyle is too much for her to accommodate while playing mom.

He is supportive of that, but she’s crossed a line by asking him to quit his career too. His girlfriend feels his job is too risky and puts him in danger.

“…She doesn’t want to be home alone with a newborn, worrying if something happened to me. She’s been pushing for me to look into safer jobs or something with a more regular schedule,” he added.

“I told her I get it, but I’ve only been doing this for a year, and it’s something I truly care about, but I don’t want to give up a job I worked hard for and actually enjoy.”

“She says I’m being selfish and not thinking about our family. I don’t see it that way, I just don’t think quitting my career is the only way to be a good dad.”

Do you think he’s wrong for not quitting his job just because his girlfriend is demanding that he do it?

