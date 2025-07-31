Her Dad Was Kidnapped And Butchered, But One Of His Murderers Is Walking Free

Artem - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Five years ago, Reese Aguilar’s (@reeseaguilar) father was kidnapped and butchered. His name was Francisco Aguilar, and he worked for the Los Angeles Fire Department.

His murder trial began on July 15, and Reese is terrified, especially because she and her family have not received any justice in the past five years since his murder.

Furthermore, one of the people responsible for his death is walking free, and Reese will have to see him at the trial.

Now, she’s sharing the story on TikTok to raise awareness, hoping that the truth of what happened to her father will finally come to light. The people who ripped him from their lives must be held accountable.

In 2020, Mexican officials found the body of Frank Aguilar, a firefighter and veteran from California who had mysteriously disappeared without a trace.

According to the state’s central prosecutor, Hiram Sánchez Zamora, human remains were discovered in Playas de Rosarito.

The remains appeared to have been burned. After an investigation, officials determined that they were the remains of Aguilar.

An organized crime ring in Rosarito had participated in the kidnapping of a farmer in the area, so they may also have something to do with Aguilar’s disappearance.

Two vehicles, a Jeep and a motorbike, were missing from Aguilar’s property. It is believed that the culprits used the vehicles to make their escape.

Artem – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

On October 8, 2020, two individuals allegedly involved in Aguilar’s disappearance were arrested on a highway to Playas de Rosarito.

According to investigators, the couple planned to abduct Aguilar, but he attempted to escape and was shot. One of the individuals, a 27-year-old woman named Fanny N., claimed that she had identified herself as “Monserrat” to Aguilar.

Somehow, he managed to escape from his captors and tried to run. However, he was shot and injured and thrown into a van. His last known location was in zona de Misión del Mar.

The TikTok community has rallied behind Reese, offering her support during these trying times. As the trial progresses, she won’t let her father be forgotten and will continue to fight hard for justice.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan