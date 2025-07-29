She Left Her Baby In A Hot Car To Watch The Smurfs Movie

TeTe Song - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

An 18-year-old mom in Florida left her toddler in a hot car to watch the Smurfs movie, according to TikToker Kay Michelle (@darealkaymichellee).

Apparently, the young mom went to the movie theater with her two-year-old daughter and her siblings. Her baby started getting fussy in the theater and was making a lot of noise, so she went outside to her car. She seemed annoyed with her daughter’s constant crying.

Instead of sitting with her daughter to try to calm her down, she left her in the car and headed back into the theater.

Some people saw the siblings get up occasionally to check on the baby. They all took turns getting up to make sure the baby was okay.

The employees at the theater realized that there was a baby left in a hot car and called the police. It was about 94 degrees Fahrenheit outside.

Upon arrival, the police broke the driver’s side window of the car and rescued the child. They noted that the child was crying, had flushed skin, and was drenched in sweat.

The little girl was immediately rushed to a nearby medical center for treatment.

The mother ended up getting arrested, and she is being held on a $50,000 bond. She explained to the police that she had brought her baby outside so that they would not disrupt the experience of the other people in the theater.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than 1,000 children have died in hot cars since 1998. Car deaths are more common in the summer due to the heat, but they can happen any time of the year.

TeTe Song – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Some people in the comments section pointed out the lack of responsibility from the young mother and offered alternative solutions other than leaving a child in a hot car.

“I can’t imagine risking a baby’s life so I could watch a show. That tiny human deserves all your attention and care. Don’t leave them unattended,” commented one user.

“A lot of these young girls don’t realize exactly how much responsibility it is until they have the kid. You are literally raising the next generation of adults. They think it’s going to be a fun, good time,” wrote another.

“Mind you, she could’ve sat in the lobby or hallway with the baby. Ain’t no reason that baby needed to be in the car,” stated a third.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan