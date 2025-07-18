She Dreads Going Out With Her Friend Since She Takes Terrible Photos Of Her And Shares Them On Social Media

Ekaterina Pokrovsky - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

It might sound small to someone else, but when your face keeps showing up online in photos you hate, it doesn’t feel small. It feels violating.

She’s tried to be polite. Tried to laugh it off. But her friend keeps posting unflattering selfies without asking, then calls her “vain” for not wanting to be tagged.

And now, what should be fun nights out come with an undercurrent of discomfort, because somewhere between the bad angles and the public posts, her boundaries stopped being part of the conversation.

This 29-year-old woman has a friend, a year older than her, named Emily. She knows this might sound trivial to you, but Emily has a habit that’s driving her crazy and making her feel bad in the process.

Emily adores snapping group selfies and then instantly uploading them to every social media platform. She tags everyone in her photos, and she doesn’t care if someone looks awful in them.

“My issue is I hate how I look in 90% of these photos. I’m not super photogenic, and she always takes pics from weird angles, usually with the worst lighting possible,” she explained.

“It’s not just me who looks rough, but she doesn’t seem to care because she thinks it’s ‘more authentic’ that way.”

“I’ve asked her before, super nicely, if she could maybe check with me before posting stuff I’m in, or at least let me untag myself if I’m not comfortable with it. Her response was basically, ‘Don’t be so vain, it’s just real life.'”

She pretty much dreads hanging out with Emily since Emily won’t respect her wishes. Her anxiety hits anytime Emily grabs for her phone, since she knows she’s going to capture some terrible photos of her and put them all over the internet.

She’s considering asking Emily to quit tagging her completely in the photos; however, a part of her worries she’s making this into a bigger deal than it is.

But it is her name and face sitting on there for all the world to see.

What advice do you have for her?

You can read the original post below.

