His Friend’s Hookup Told Him About The Old Plates Of Food Under His Couch And Moldy Bedsheets, And Now He Can’t Look At His Friend The Same Way

Can you imagine setting up two of your friends and thinking they’d be great for each other, only to realize that one of your friends actually lives in complete filth behind closed doors? That’s precisely what happened to this man and his 40-year-old guy friend, and it ruined their relationship.

For some context, he described his friend as “eternally single,” despite being a “good guy.”

“[My friend] is rather classically Shakespearean attractive if that could be a thing. He’s funny, kind, intelligent, and caring. He dresses sharply, and he’s short without having a short man complex,” he explained, “I had been mildly trying to set him up for decades.”

Then, he learned that his 34-year-old friend was ready to date, and he realized his friends would be a great fit for each other.

So, he threw a party, invited both of them and sat them together. And just as he thought, his friends hit it off and had a chemistry that was “on fire.”

But two weeks later, everything went haywire. His friends finally went out on a date, and after they went back to his guy friend’s place to hook up, his female friend noticed a smell she just couldn’t ignore. That smell turned out to be just the tip of the iceberg.

First, his female friend realized there were plates with moldy food all stacked underneath the couch, and she was understandably repulsed.

At that point, she asked if they could move into his bedroom, yet while they were on his guy friend’s bed, she started sneezing.

“It was only then that she realized there was mold on the pillows and mold on the walls and mold on the bedding and dandruff and body hair. And the floor had literal mold so thick it was almost moss growing on it. She freaked out,” he revealed.

His female friend started breaking out in a rash, and when she lifted up her backpack to leave, she literally had to knock mold remnants off of it.

Unsurprisingly, she left his guy friend’s house, telling him that he needed to clean up his space for both “health and moral purposes.”

Following this incident, he found it tough to talk to his guy friend anymore due to the sheer awkwardness. His female friend had also sworn him to secrecy about the whole thing, so eventually, he and the guy just fell out of touch.

“Looking back, I worry about what my friend must’ve been going through to leave all of that mess and to be breathing it in on a daily basis. I should’ve been a better friend, but I didn’t know how to say, ‘You lost your chance because of mold,’” he admitted.

Anyway, it’s now been around a decade, and he regrets not talking to his guy friend about what went down. So, he finally reached out to his friend recently to check in on him.

Can you understand why his view of his friend changed after such a horrible date? Would you have stopped talking to your friend after that, or should he have been there to support his friend?

