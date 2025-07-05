She’s An Autopsy Tech Listing Out The Things She Wouldn’t Do After Seeing So Much On The Table

After years of working with the deceased as an autopsy technician, TikToker @yurlocalgothgurl has a unique perspective on life and death. She’s going into detail about the habits she avoids, thanks to what she’s seen on the table.

First of all, if you’re ever in a situation where someone is pointing a weapon in your face, do not say, “What are you going to do, shoot me?” Because chances are, the person will shoot, and those will be your last words.

Number two: do not eat steak when you’re old. The elderly cannot chew steak very well, so they often end up choking to death.

Then, people like TikToker @yurlocalgothgurl will have to remove the pieces of meat from their esophagus.

Number three: do not bend over too far in the washing machine. People can die from positional asphyxiation by leaning too far into their washing machine and not being able to get themselves out.

This happens more often than you think, and the risk is higher if you’re a shorter person.

Number four: do not work underneath your car with cheap car jacks. It’s worth spending the money on high-quality tools to avoid being crushed to death.

Number five: do not wear untied shoelaces or reach your hand out while operating heavy machinery, such as a tractor or large lawn mower.

And finally, always wear the proper gear when riding on motorcycles. A leather jacket might look cool, but it won’t protect you in an accident.

Many TikTok users agreed that they would never be doing these things and thanked her for sharing such helpful safety tips.

“Worked at Outback Steakhouse near a retirement community, and there was an old person nearly choking to death once a month,” commented one user.

“I actually have a buddy who lost his brother. They went on vacation, and when they came back, they thought he was working on his car, but the jack slowly went down. He didn’t notice, and it pinned him sitting up. Didn’t crush him but cut off his breathing. Guess he was already dead for a day or two,” added another.

“My mom died from positional asphyxia from falling asleep sitting up and slumping over. Never heard it mentioned anywhere else!” exclaimed a third.

