She Walked Out Of A Date After The Guy Laughed At Her Career

Krakenimages.com - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

It’s one thing not to vibe on a first date. It’s another to be completely disrespected for the work you’re proud of.



This woman has spent years building her career. She’s good at what she does, she’s booked, and she makes great money doing it. But the guy sitting across from her at dinner? He didn’t see any of that.

The second she told him her job, he laughed and acted like it was a placeholder until something “real” came along.

No matter how many times she set the record straight, he just kept going, questioning her choices, bringing up his ex, and making it painfully clear he thought he was better.

So she got up and left. Was it dramatic? Maybe to him. But sometimes, walking out is just what self-respect looks like.

This 26-year-old woman has been working as a hairstylist for six years now. She works her heart out, and she’s usually completely booked with clients. She makes excellent money at her job, and it’s a career she takes seriously.

Not that long ago, she went out on a date with a guy whom she knew through mutual friends. They texted back and forth prior to their date, and he came across like a normal, hilarious, intelligent man.

“Dinner started out fine. We were talking about random stuff, laughing, whatever. Then he asks what I do, and I say I’m a hairstylist,” she explained.

“He laughs. Not in a that’s cool kind of way, more like he thought I was joking. Then he says, ‘That’s not your long-term plan, right?'”

Krakenimages.com – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

She replied that being a hairstylist is the career she picked for herself, and he doubled down by wanting to know what she was planning to do after that, before adding that she wasn’t working ‘a real job.’

Since he wasn’t hearing her out, she didn’t know what else she should do in the moment. This guy proceeded to drone on about how she was far too bright to be wasting her life in a hair salon.

He added that his ex was incredibly driven and had a career in finance, as if that was supposed to persuade her to pick a different path for herself.

“I barely touched my food. Eventually, I just said, ‘You clearly don’t respect what I do, so I think I’m gonna head out,’ paid for my half, and [left],” she said.

“He texted later, saying I was sensitive and that he was just teasing. My best friend says I did the right thing, but one of my coworkers said I should’ve stayed, finished the meal, and not let it get to me.”

Do you think she was wrong to walk out of the date after he insulted what she does for work?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read





Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski